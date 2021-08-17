Video vaccine side effect advice should not be kept in mind

statement

According to an Instagram post, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has not been tested on children and has caused lifelong heart problems when used.

NS Posted on August 6th Featured Australian videos Anti-vaccine and anti-5G activists Matt Lawson, who claims that the vaccine has not been “tested by children,” has led children to “get what is called myocarditis” in the United States (Video Mark 2:36).

“This causes the heart to enlarge and the only way to fix it is with drugs, IVs, and surgery,” he says.

“So when they go to your school, whether you agree or disagree with the jab … your child may have cardiac hypertrophy and other problems, which they will last a lifetime.”

Lawson claimed in connection with the Pop-up COVID Test Center at the University of Altakuwa in Melbourne. There are students and teachers over the age of 16 here. Vaccination is also possible..

As of this writing, this video has been viewed over 37,000 times and has received over 1800 likes. Lawson previously filmed himself Distribute false information related to the COVID-19 vaccine to nursing homes.

The video falsely suggests that the Pfizer vaccine has not been tested in children.

analysis

Contrary to the post’s allegations, the Pfizer vaccine available to Australian children has been tried in the relevant age cohort. Vaccines are associated with a negligible increase in the risk of heart disease in certain groups, but most recover quickly without long-term effects.

Pfizer’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine Tentatively approved in Australia Available for people over 12 years old in July After receiving provisional approval Those over 16 years old in January.Previous company report In July 2020, we started recruiting Phase 3 clinical trials for people aged 12 to 15 years.

Press release Starting March 31, the vaccine was well tolerated in trials among people aged 12 to 15 years, with efficacy and antibody response exceeding those reported at ages 16 to 25. Pfizer also points out The study began in March with children aged 6 months to 11 years and was scheduled to apply for approval for vaccine use in this younger age group from September to October.

Papers published in The New England Journal of Medicine For study data from 12 to 15 years old, the vaccine was found to have a “favorable safety and side effect profile”. Myocarditis was listed among the observed side effects.America Approved by the Food and Drug Administration Vaccine for use in May between the ages of 12 and 15. He said the adolescent side effects were consistent with those reported in clinical trials in the elderly.

Australian person Approved by Therapeutic Goods Department Note that the Pfizer vaccine was used on people over the age of 12 in July to meet the high safety, efficacy and quality standards required after a “thorough and independent review” of company submissions. Did.

AstraZeneca vaccine is restricted to use in the elderly 18 years and over, Pfizer vaccine “Priority” option For adults under 60 years old.

Pfizer vaccines are associated with a slight increase in the risk of myocarditis while being deployed worldwide.This state is Myocardial inflammation, This reduces the pumping capacity of the heart and can cause arrhythmias. This is usually caused by a viral infection.

Not really One preprint study We found that young men were more likely to develop myocarditis from COVID-19 infection than from the vaccine used to fight the virus.

America Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Was there 1,253 reports of myocarditis? Pericarditis – Swelling of tissues around the heart – Among vaccinated persons under the age of 30 as of August 6. 730 reports were confirmed through follow-up.

CDC fact sheet “When hundreds of millions of vaccines were given,” he said, these cases were rare.According to the health organization Data tracker, As of August 15, the United States has received more than 356 million vaccines.

CDC said The cases were predominantly adolescent men and young adults 16 years and older, and most of the patients who received care “responded well to treatment and rest and immediately felt better.” NS The European Medicines Agency also said Having examined rare cases of vaccine-related myocarditis, both agencies have stated that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the potential risks.

Guidance release ByAustralian Technical Advisory Group on Immunity And that Australian and New Zealand Cardiac Society As of July 25, 84 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were reported in Australia after vaccination, but not all cases were caused by the vaccine, he said.

Based on the “crude reporting rate,” the incidence is 40.6 per million second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in men aged 12-29 years in the same cohort and 4.2 per million in women. It states.

“Most cases of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with mRNA vaccination required hospitalization, but most responded well to standard treatments with a mild, self-limiting course,” Guidance said. ..

“Importantly, most people with myocarditis and / or pericarditis due to other causes have a complete recovery and no continuous impairment of cardiac function. Early data show that this is Comirnaty. It suggests what is likely to happen to later people. “

University of Otago Women and Children Health Professor Peter McIntyre, Member of the World Health Organization Expert Advisory Group on Immunization, Said AAP fact check The information in the video about myocarditis was “completely wrong.”

“Myocarditis is not an enlargement of the heart,” Professor McIntyre said in an email.

“Very rare and severe myocarditis can lead to permanent heart damage and heart failure (heart failure) that can lead to hypertrophy. However, in most cases simple anti-inflammatory drugs ( Using ibuprofen, which is also available in stores in supermarkets) will improve and rest. “

While there is a link between myocarditis and the mRNA vaccine, Professor McIntyre said that 90% of cases were discharged within a week and the risk of contracting the disease was from 1 in 25,000 adolescent men. He said it was in the range of 1 in 1 million older women.

“No case I know has caused long-term heart damage.”

He says that millions of children between the ages of 12 and 15 are vaccinated with mRNA worldwide, and if it is present, the increased risk of myocarditis in children has ever been seen. I said it would have been.

Robert Booy, Pediatrician for Infectious Diseases, University of Sydney He said the mRNA vaccine was tried before being given to children. He said the risk of myocarditis was small among young men, but the majority recovered quickly.

“Children’s research has been going on for more than 6 months and now includes babies 6 months old,” says Professor Booy. “The Pfizer vaccine is already licensed and recommended for ages 12-15 and is given to more than 5 million people aged 12-15 in the United States.

“The actual experience of safety and efficacy is very encouraging. Young men, whether in their twenties or teens, have a slightly higher risk of mild myocarditis in a few days or a week. I will recover. “

Deakin University Epidemiology Chairman Catherine Bennett He also said that the incidence of myocarditis due to the mRNA vaccine is very rare, about 67% in adolescent men.

“Most of them are transient episodes that either recover spontaneously or (they) recover completely with treatment,” she said.

Healthcare professionals collect a sample of cotton swabs from a boy to test COVID-19.