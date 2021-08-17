Health
Youngest children are likely to spread COVID-19 to their families: study
Toddlers are more likely to get infected than older siblings SARS-Analysis of public health records in Ontario, Canada, found to overturn the general belief of CoV-2 in households Children play a minimal role Spread with COVID-19.
A study by Ontario public health researchers today JAMA Pediatrics, Teenagers (14-17 years old), infants and infant The chances of spreading it to others in the house (up to 3 years old) were about 43% higher than those of teenagers and older.
According to a survey, between June and December 2020, children or teens were the source of SARS-CoV-2 in about one of 13 Ontario households. Researchers at Public Health Ontario analyzed the health records of a subset of 6,280 households with pediatric COVID-19 cases and 1,717 households with one child up to the age of 17 as the source of infection.
Analysis of the data controlled gender differences, months of onset, test delays, and mean family size.
The role of toddlers in communication seemed logical to some experts tracking evolution. Pandemic.. Dr. Sam Sculpino, Managing Director of Pathogen Surveillance at The Rockefeller Foundation, said:
On the other hand, wearing less masks, returning to school and activities, Delta variant Dr. Andrew Pavia, MD, Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Utah, said he changed the dynamics of spread.
“Youth and high school children had a much higher infection rate in the past,” he said. “Now, looking at the proportion of school-age children, they are the same as high school children and are increasingly seen in the preschool age group.”
Case may be underestimated
If anything, this study may underestimate the role that infants play in spreading COVID to their families. This is because infants are more likely to be asymptomatic, as the first cause includes only symptomatic cases.
Delta variants raise concerns.More than that Double infectivity As a former stock Increase in pediatric cases, include Some coinfections Other cardiorespiratory disorders, RS virus (RSV).
The Ontario study covers the period prior to vaccination or the spread of delta variants. “As the number of cases of children increases worldwide, the role of children in home infections will continue to expand,” the authors conclude.
Following the recommended respiratory hygiene is clearly more difficult for very young children. For example, parents, caregivers, and older siblings do not stay six feet away from a sick baby. infant, Dr. Susan Coffin, MD, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist, and Dr. David Rubin, MD, Pediatrician and Director of Policy Lab, Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. Commentary Accompanying JAMA Pediatrics paper.
“Hugging and touching is part of the care of a sick young child, which obviously increases the risk of transmission to older siblings who may be helping to care for their parents or sick siblings. Let’s do it, “they write.
William Schaffner, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, says parents may wash their hands more often when caring for a sick child, but are less likely to wear a mask. ..
“Imagine some mothers even taking a sick child to bed with them,” he said. “Perhaps only widespread contact with very small children with the disease enhances their ability to spread this infection.”
What can you do
So what can we do to reduce the spread of COVID-19 households? “The obvious solution to protecting sick toddlers and households with toddlers is to make sure that all eligible members of the household are vaccinated,” Coffin and Rubin said in a comment. I have.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recently wrote to Janet Woodcock, MD, Deputy Commissioner of the FDA: Ask the agency for approval Use of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination For children under the age of 12, “the Delta variant poses new imminent risks to children and adolescents throughout the country as well for unvaccinated adults,” he said.
NS The FDA reportedly asked Vaccine makers Pfizer and Modana may delay approval for younger age groups as they expand clinical trials in children.Pfizer said it will submit a request for its emergency use authorization Vaccines for 5-11 years In September or October.
As with adult vaccination, hesitation can be a barrier.Less than half of parents say they are very likely or to some extent have their children get COVID vaccination,according to National survey Conducted by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles.
A study in Ontario provides valuable evidence to support taking steps to protect children from infections in schools, such as mask requirements, frequent tests, and improved ventilation, Sculpino said. Stated.
“You can’t control COVID without vaccination of young people,” he said.
