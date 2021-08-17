Youngest children are likely to spread COVID-19 to their families: study

Toddlers are more likely to get infected than older siblings SARS-Analysis of public health records in Ontario, Canada, found to overturn the general belief of CoV-2 in households Children play a minimal role Spread with COVID-19.

A study by Ontario public health researchers today JAMA Pediatrics, Teenagers (14-17 years old), infants and infant The chances of spreading it to others in the house (up to 3 years old) were about 43% higher than those of teenagers and older.

According to a survey, between June and December 2020, children or teens were the source of SARS-CoV-2 in about one of 13 Ontario households. Researchers at Public Health Ontario analyzed the health records of a subset of 6,280 households with pediatric COVID-19 cases and 1,717 households with one child up to the age of 17 as the source of infection.

Analysis of the data controlled gender differences, months of onset, test delays, and mean family size.

The role of toddlers in communication seemed logical to some experts tracking evolution. Pandemic.. Dr. Sam Sculpino, Managing Director of Pathogen Surveillance at The Rockefeller Foundation, said:

On the other hand, wearing less masks, returning to school and activities, Delta variant Dr. Andrew Pavia, MD, Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Utah, said he changed the dynamics of spread.

“Youth and high school children had a much higher infection rate in the past,” he said. “Now, looking at the proportion of school-age children, they are the same as high school children and are increasingly seen in the preschool age group.”