Health
Surge continues in Leon County and Florida
A surge in new coronavirus cases in Florida during the week ending Sunday, with 151,764 cases reported, an increase of 12.6%. Last week there were 134,751 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Florida ranks third among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased by 20.3% from the previous week, with 914,968 cases reported.
With 6.45% of the country’s population, Florida had 16.59% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, 46 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week.
Inside story:
- Leon County reported 2,446 cases last week. A week ago, 1,872 cases were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 40,767 cases and 332 deaths have been reported.
- Gadsden County reported 425 cases last week. A week ago, it reported 287 cases. Through the pandemic, 7,053 cases and 99 deaths have been reported.
- Wakulla County reported 398 cases last week. A week ago, it reported 237 cases. Throughout the pandemic, 4,605 cases and 56 deaths have been reported.
- Jefferson County reported 121 cases last week. A week ago, 79 cases were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 1,849 cases and 28 deaths have been reported.
- Franklin County reported 134 cases last week. A week ago, 111 cases were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 1,738 cases and 20 deaths have been reported.
- Jackson County reported 349 cases last week. A week ago, it reported 471 cases. Through the pandemic, 8,047 cases and 158 deaths have been reported.
