Surge continues in Leon County and Florida





A surge in new coronavirus cases in Florida during the week ending Sunday, with 151,764 cases reported, an increase of 12.6%. Last week there were 134,751 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Florida ranks third among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased by 20.3% from the previous week, with 914,968 cases reported. With 6.45% of the country’s population, Florida had 16.59% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, 46 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Inside story: Leon County reported 2,446 cases last week. A week ago, 1,872 cases were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 40,767 cases and 332 deaths have been reported.

Gadsden County reported 425 cases last week. A week ago, it reported 287 cases. Through the pandemic, 7,053 cases and 99 deaths have been reported.

Wakulla County reported 398 cases last week. A week ago, it reported 237 cases. Throughout the pandemic, 4,605 ​​cases and 56 deaths have been reported.

Jefferson County reported 121 cases last week. A week ago, 79 cases were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 1,849 cases and 28 deaths have been reported.

Franklin County reported 134 cases last week. A week ago, 111 cases were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 1,738 cases and 20 deaths have been reported.

Jackson County reported 349 cases last week. A week ago, it reported 471 cases. Through the pandemic, 8,047 cases and 158 deaths have been reported. Within Florida, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the counties of Colombia, Wakra, and Calhorn. Overall, the newest case was added in Miami-Dade County, with 21,655 cases. Broward County, 14,666 cases. And Hillsborough County, 10,981. Weekly cases increased in 54 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Hillsboro, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Florida ranks 20th in the state with at least one vaccination, with 61.2% of residents vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 59.7%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Florida reported an additional 489,980 vaccinations, including 326,466 initial doses. Last week, the state received 489,609 vaccinations, including 358,358 initial doses. Overall, Florida reported a total dose of 23,606,283 doses. Throughout Florida, cases decreased in 12 counties, with the highest declines in Duval, St. Johns, and Bay counties. In Florida, 1,071 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 616 people were reported dead. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 2,920,749 people have been coronavirus-positive and 40,766 have died from the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 36,678,753 people are positive and 621,635 have died. >> Follow coronavirus cases across the United States USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Sunday, August 15th. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 18,111

Week before: 16,794

4 weeks ago: 6,210 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 122,551

Week before: 103,585

4 weeks ago: 52,507 USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

