The Covid outbreak threatens 34 geriatric care facilities throughout New South Wales | Geriatric care

34 elderly care facilities New South Wales According to new data, Covid-19 is currently at stake or under close scrutiny for recent cases.

The resurgence of the virus across the eastern state Set up dozens of elderly care facilities again He emphasized the high risk and low vaccination rates of older care workers who once promised to receive jabs by Easter.

As of Monday morning, there were outbreaks in 24 geriatric care facilities throughout New South Wales, according to health department data. Ten more residential care facilities for the elderly were under “enhanced surveillance”.

These 10 sites are not considered “active outbreaks” by the department, but are closely monitored due to recent positive cases.

The Australian Capital Territory is also addressing possible outbreaks at the Greenway View facility in southern Canberra.

The spread of the virus to geriatric care has once again highlighted that the majority of geriatric care staff are still waiting for their first dose, despite the fact that the vaccine obligations come into force in about a month. ..

The latest figures provided to the Australian Federation of Nursing and Midwifery (ANMF) suggest that 61% of workers, or 170,000 of the 276,910 staff, received the first dose. About 41% receive both doses.

It’s an important improvement At this time last month, When about 43.4% received the first dose.

But the charge Remains low in some individual facilitiesLess than one-third of staff, including Newcastle’s Private RFBI Hawkins Masonic Village, receive their first dose. This facility is one of the 24 facilities currently occurring.

Elderly care workers were initially included in the top priority of vaccine deployment. The government said it would be completed within six weeks of the launch in February.

Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunity Explained Health and elderly care workers as “the most important group for prioritization … because they have a very important and socially beneficial job”.

However, the program was compromised by confusion, delays, broken promises, and lack of access to vaccines for elderly care workers.

“It’s really disappointing and I feel it’s almost useless to say more, but it was intended to happen four months ago, the workforce,” said ANMF Federal Secretary Annie Butler, Guardian Australia. Told to.

Dr. Sarah Russell, director of Aged Care Matters, said the outbreak of elderly care facilities should continue to be informed to the general public as an exposed area.

Russell described the deployment of the elderly care vaccine as “national shame” and said staff continued to bring the virus into the facility.

“In February, Minister Hunt announced that all staff and residents would be vaccinated by vaccinated workers within reach within six weeks,” Russell told Guardian Australia. “He didn’t respect his words.”

Both unions and the industry say there have been some recent advances in improving workers’ access to vaccines. Within-range vaccinations are being carried out in the workplace, and Butler said the pop-up hub is helping to vaccinate staff.

Despite the promise, the use of both vaccination and pop-up hubs within reach Significantly delayed In the early stages of rollout.

Patricia Sparrow, CEO of Peakbody’s Aged & Community Services Australia, said it was “not a secret” that the first vaccination program exposed the sector “much more than it should.”

“Our workers should have received jabs at their workplace earlier this year, as originally planned,” Sparrow told Guardian Australia. “The program will be complete.”

But she said there were promising signs. She said the availability of vaccines and the place where older care workers receive jabs have improved.

“But distribution must prioritize essential senior care workers, including those who support those who live in their homes, to ensure the best possible protection for all. Hmm, “said Sparrow.

Federal data collection relies on reports from elderly care services for both case numbers and vaccination rates.

Vaccine obligations to be introduced next month depend on public health orders from various states and territories.

Guardian Australia Revealed last month The state government had not yet issued those orders. The Morrison government also announced vaccine obligations prior to conducting risk assessments and examined how such requirements affect the workforce and continuity of care.

