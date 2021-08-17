How to live forever with the corona virus

In the 1980s, doctors in a British hospital deliberately tried to infect 15 volunteers with the coronavirus. COVID-19 did not yet exist — it was the coronavirus that doctors were interested in Same family Called the 229E, it catches a cold. The 229E is ubiquitous and ambiguous.Most of us have Probably at first had it as a kidHowever, the resulting cold was inconspicuously mild. In fact, of the 15 adult volunteers who had the 229E on their noses, only 10 were infected, and only 8 of them actually had cold symptoms.

The following year, the doctors repeated the experiment. They tracked everything except one of the original volunteers and sprayed the 229E on their noses again. Six previously infected people were re-infected, but the second time they had no symptoms. From this, doctors speculated that immunity to coronavirus infections declined rapidly and reinfection was common. However, subsequent infections are milder and even asymptomatic. Not only have most of us been infected with the 229E before, but we have probably been infected multiple times.

This little study At that time, it didn’t leave much impression. In the 80’s and 90’s, the coronavirus was still Backwater for virus researchBecause the cold they caused seemed insignificant in a grand plan of human health. So In the spring of 2020, Scientists are urgently looking for clues to immunity novel Coronavirus has rediscovered research decades ago. Prior to the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, only four known coronaviruses, including 229E, were circulating among humans. All four of these coronaviruses cause common colds, and in the most optimistic scenarios, experts told me, our latest coronavirus will be fifth. In that case, COVID-19 may look like a cold from the 229E —recurrence However, it is hardly noticeable.

The future may be hard to imagine During this delta surge the intensive care unit will fill up again.. But the pandemic is over. Somehow it’s over. The current surge in cases and deaths is the result of a new coronavirus that encounters the naive immune system. When a sufficient number of people have gained some immunity, either by vaccination or infection (preferably vaccination), the coronavirus shifts to what epidemiologists call “endemic.” It cannot be ruled out, but it no longer disrupts our lives.

Placing an initial immunity blanket reduces hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Boosters can also restore immunity on a regular basis. In this scenario, cases may continue to increase or decrease seasonally, but the worst consequences are avoided.

It is not known exactly how the four cold coronaviruses first infected humans, but at least one It started with a pandemic.. When the immune system against the new coronavirus weakens like other coronaviruses, it continues to cause reinfection and continues to cause reinfection. Breakthrough infectious disease, More and more over time, but still calm enough. The idea of ​​COVID-19 also needs to be adjusted. Coronavirus is not something we can avoid forever. We all need to be prepared for the possibility of some form of exposure. “This is what we have to live with,” says Richard Webby, an infectious disease researcher at St. Jude. “And unless it affects overall health care, I think we can.” The coronavirus is no longer new to our immune system and society.

The epidemic of the COVID-19 endgame looks very clear, but the way to get there is not so clear. Partly because the road depends on us.As my colleague Ed Young writesJust because the endemic COVID-19 has occurred does not mean that all precautions need to be taken. Now, the more flattened the epidemic is, the less overwhelming the hospital will be and the more time it will buy to vaccinate unvaccinated people, including children. Infecting unvaccinated people with the virus can cause us to be the fastest epidemic, but it also kills most people along the way.

The path to endemic COVID-19 also depends on how long the virus itself continues to mutate. Delta has already upset its summer reopening plans in the United States. And as much of the world is still vulnerable to infection, the virus has many opportunities to bring good luck to new variants that have the potential to further enhance its ability to spread and reinfect. Fortunately, the virus is unlikely to evolve so much that it returns to zero immunity. “Our immune response is so complex that it’s basically impossible for the virus to escape them all,” says Sarah Covey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Chicago.For example, the level of antibody that rapidly neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Certainly it will decline over time, As it happens against most pathogens, but B cell and T cell reserve It also recognizes that the virus is waiting. This means that immunity to infection can be weakened first, but protection against severe illness and death is much more durable.

In fact, protection from severe illness and death was the original goal of the vaccine. The trial was underway last summer, so when I talked to a vaccine expert, They universally told me to soften my expectations.. Vaccines against the respiratory virus rarely prevent a complete infection because the respiratory virus is better at inducing immunity in the lungs than in the nose, which is the first stepping stone. (Consideration: Influenza vaccination 10-60 percent However, the “extraordinary efficacy” from the first clinical trial raised expectations, Ruscalon, director of the Immunization Research Center at Johns Hopkins University, told me. The 95% effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against symptomatic infections has made it suddenly possible to eliminate COVID-19 locally, as in the US measles and mumps.

Next, there was a surprise that I wasn’t very happy with. New variants such as beta, gamma, and now delta. Erosion of vaccine protection.. “We are now in the place we thought it would be a year ago,” said Charon. As expected, the vaccine still protects very well from serious illness, Herd immunity seems out of reach again.. The virus continues to circulate, but fewer people get sick enough to be hospitalized or die. Widely publicized outbreaks among vaccinated people, Provincetown, Massachusetts, etc., Already shows the playback of this pattern. Also, in high-vaccination countries as a whole, such as the United Kingdom, Iceland and Israel, a small percentage of pre-vaccination deaths are skyrocketing.

The timing and severity of reinfection and breakthrough infection after a COVID-19 epidemic depends on how quickly the immune protective effect against the virus diminishes. And it depends on the combination of the two factors. One is how quickly the immune system rusts against SARS-CoV-2, and the other is how quickly this coronavirus evolves and disguises. The immunological mechanism is difficult to easily evoke against older enemies. However, reinfection or breakthrough infection reactivates the immune response. The epoch-making case is “Like a vaccine booster“As Laura Sue, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania, told my colleague Catherine J. Woo. In a 229E study, doctors also found that volunteers who were initially uninfected were more likely to become infected when exposed one year later than volunteers who became ill first. ..

The virus itself also changes over time. As more people acquire immunity, either by infection or vaccination, the coronavirus also seeks to find ways to circumvent that immunity. This is a natural consequence of living with a circulating virus. Influenza also changes each year in response to existing immunity. However, in endemic scenarios where many people have some degree of immunity, the coronavirus cannot be transmitted as many as the number of infected people or replicated for each infected person. “We are confident that the adaptation rate will be set by the spread of SARS-CoV-2 worldwide,” says Cobey. You might think of viral replication as a lottery purchase. In the lottery, the virus accumulates random mutations that help it spread very rarely. Also, the fewer lottery tickets the virus has, the less likely it is to win a mutation jackpot. The emergence of nasty new variants can be delayed.

Reinfection with four common coronaviruses Decline of our immunity When The virus itself is evolving.. Putting everything we know together, patterns begin to appear. As children, we may be the first to be exposed to these common coronaviruses when the resulting illness tends to be mild. Our immune system rusts. The virus changes. Reinfect. The immune response is updated. The immune system rusts again. The virus changes again. Infect. And so on.

In the best case, COVID-19 follows the same pattern and subsequent infections are mild, says Stephen Morse, an epidemiologist at Columbia University. “If the burden of illness is not high, [the virus] Not surprisingly, “he says. Still, these colds are not completely benign.Caused by one of the cold coronaviruses Fatal outbreak in a previous nursing home.. In a less good scenario, COVID-19 looks like an influenza. Kill 12,000 to 61,000 Americans One year, depending on the severity of the season. However, death alone cannot capture the full effects of COVID-19. “The big question mark is the long COVID,” says Yonatan Grad, an immunologist and infectious disease researcher at Harvard University.No data to prove yet How Long The Vaccine Prevents COVIDHowever, experts generally agree that the vaccinated immune system is better prepared to fight off the virus without collateral damage.

The transition of endemic disease to COVID-19 is also psychological. If everyone has some degree of immunity, the diagnosis of COVID-19 becomes as routine as the diagnosis of streptococcus and influenza. Not good news, but also a reason for specific phobia, anxiety or embarrassment. That means you won’t learn the one-year message that COVID-19 is more than just the flu. The transition to this epidemic can be psychologically unstable if there are any signs of confusion over the recommendations for CDC drop masks vaccinated earlier this summer. I felt that resuming was too fast for some and too late for others. “People are having a hard time understanding each other’s risk tolerances,” says Julie Downs, a psychologist studying health decisions at Carnegie Mellon University.

In the case of influenza, our society generally agrees on acceptable risks. At COVID-19, I don’t agree yet. In reality, the risk is much smaller in the delta wave than it is today, but it never goes away. “We need to prepare people so that it doesn’t go to zero. It will go down to an acceptable level,” Downs says. Better vaccines and better treatments may further reduce the risk of COVID-19. This experience also encourages people to take all respiratory viruses more seriously and can lead to permanent changes in mask wearing and ventilation. Endemic COVID-19 means finding a new, acceptable way to live with this virus. It will feel strange for a while, and then it isn’t. It will be normal.