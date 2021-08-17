According to physics, this is why you need to wash your hands for 20 seconds





(Image credit: Shutterstock) Physicists have come up with the perfect way Hand wash Wipe out bacteria and virus particles, including new coronaviruses. They found that it took about 20 seconds to get rid of virus and bacterial particles from their hands. It should sound familiar — it is in line with what most public health professionals recommend. Published in the journal on Tuesday (August 16th) for research Fluid physics , Researchers have created a simple mathematical model to simulate the movement of particles during hand washing (such as viral and bacterial particles). In the model, the hand is represented by two rough surfaces that pass through each other, separated by a thin film of liquid (to mimic rubbing the hands together). Related: 28 Catastrophic infections The model showed that particles are attracted to a rough surface and require a certain amount of energy to allow them to escape into the fluid. The authors say that the faster the hand moves, the stronger the fluid flow and the easier it is for particles to be removed. Research author Paul Hammond, a scientific consultant at Hammond Consulting Limited, said: In England Said in a statement .. Hammond likened the situation to removing stains on a shirt. The faster scrubbing action removes dirt more easily. Using reasonable estimates of variables, including the speed of hand movement, the model revealed that it takes about 20 seconds for the particles to escape.It is in line with the recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) We advise you to wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, or as long as singing “Happy Birthday” twice. Not based on CDC recommendations Physics Studying the level of microorganisms that remain in the hands after washing for a specific period of time, not modeling. Hammond said the new study did not take into account the biological effects of soap bar .. Soap not only helps remove dirt and bacteria from your hands, but it also destroys the membranes that surround the particles of viruses and bacteria, destroying them. Future research needs to take into account this “chemical attack” from soap, but current research is laying the groundwork, Hammond said. Originally published in Live Science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livescience.com/hand-washing-physics-to-remove-viruses.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos