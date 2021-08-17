Health
Waterloo Public Health reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, minimum number in 2 weeks
Waterloo Public Health reported only 10 new positive tests for coronavirus on Tuesday. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Incidents announced after the first day of the month.
This will increase the total number of cases recorded in the region to 18,686 and reduce the average number of new cases for 7 days to 18.1.
Authorities also reported COVID-19-related deaths for the first time in five days. This resulted in 287 deaths, including five casualties in August.
“The individual was a man in his 60s,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, a medical officer of health. “We would like to express our deepest sympathies to our families and their families.”
Waterloo Public Health also reported that an additional 10 people were removed from the virus and the total number of resolved cases increased to 18,257.
The region has returned to 137 active COVID-19 cases, including 16 in regional hospitals, as a result of COVID-19, 10 of whom require intensive care.
The COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force in the region reports that 801,963 COVID-19 vaccines have been vaccinated in the region. This is 1,802 times more than the amount reported 24 hours ago.
Currently, a total of 386,097 locals are fully vaccinated, 1,353 more than announced on Monday.
This means that 65.56% of the local population is now fully vaccinated, up to 76.13% including only those aged 11 and over who are eligible to be vaccinated.
In addition, 72.63 percent of locals have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, and discounting those who are not eligible to be vaccinated raises that number to 84.35 percent.
