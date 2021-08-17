Harris County Announces $ 100 Incentive for Residents Receiving First Coronavirus Vaccine





Harris County is currently offering $ 100 to residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Lina Hidalgo County, the highest-elected official in Texas’ most populous county, announced an incentive at a press conference on Tuesday. Hidalgo said authorities would be vaccinated not only to protect themselves but also to reduce pressure on hospitals as the more contagious delta variants of the virus spread “like a wildfire.” Said to encourage. “Harris County residents have lost lives that they don’t have to suffer, and their families are suffering that they don’t have to suffer,” she said. “The consequences of this emergency are even more tragic, remembering that there are safe, effective and widely available vaccines.” Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, president and CEO of Harris Health System, said the hospital burden caused by the surge in coronavirus patients deprived people in need of care for other reasons such as heart attack, stroke and trauma. I said there is. “You are hurting our community by not exercising your personal responsibility to be part of the solution,” Porsa told unvaccinated people. He also said that more than 98% of coronavirus hospitalizations and 100% of deaths in his hospital system occur among unvaccinated people. “This is an unvaccinated pandemic,” Porsa said. “The numbers are very clear.” More than 2.6 million Harris County residents have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once, and approximately 2.2 million (56.7% of the eligible population) have been fully vaccinated. That number is slightly higher than 54.5% of all Texas people over the age of 12 who received all doses. On Monday, about 3,000 people (a record high during the pandemic) were hospitalized in the Houston area for COVID-19. And it accounts for 21% of all hospitalizations. Democratic Houston lawmaker Al Green urged residents to take advantage of incentives. “I beg you, I ask you, I beg you: get vaccinated,” he said. “And today is a great day to do that.” NS Receive a $ 100 cash cardFrom Tuesday to August 31, residents are required to receive the first dose of the vaccine at the Harris County Public Health Site. Hidalgo said the incentive will be paid for $ 2.3 million in the Federal United States Relief Program Fund. “I really hope this is the latest little push needed to get people vaccinated,” she said.

