COVID-19 spread at an outdoor concert. What does that mean for upcoming big events in Oregon?

An outdoor music festival with 12,000 fans was all that Umatilla County in eastern Oregon needed to trigger the new COVID-19 wave. The county's director of public health says officials in the state and other parts of the country are witnessing crowded outdoor events with new concerns in a highly contagious era.

Concerns are heightened as a large outdoor rally is scheduled for late this summer in Oregon. Over the next 11 days, up to 350,000 people are expected to land at the Oregon State Trade Fair, and 54,000 fans will pack Ozen Stadium for their first home football game. The September 4th season is expected to attract 45,000 Buccaloo enthusiasts at Oregon State University’s home opener a week later and 60,000 at the Pendleton Roundup in mid-September.

It’s anecdotal, but a compelling example of outdoor transmission overturns conventional knowledge of how COVID-19 spreads.

County officials said at least at the Pendleton Whiskey Music Fest on July 10, one of the first major outdoor rallies in Oregon, after the governor lifted all capacity restrictions on June 30. It states that 66 cases have been tracked.

Joseph Fiumara, director of public health at Umatilla County, said the first positive test began four to five days after the fest ended, with cases exploding about seven-fold just three weeks later, across the rest of the state. He said it far exceeded the incidence.

“It’s just a coincidence that I think it didn’t have a jump-start effect, at least,” Fiumara said. He said he is currently supporting himself for tens of thousands of visitors from all over the state who will descend into his county within a few weeks for the Pendleton Roundup.

“I’m nervous,” said Fiumara.

Fiumara said the concern was “increased” only by the news that more than 160 people were infected at the 20,000-fan basin music festival in central Washington in late July.

Until recently, outdoor COVID-19 infection was considered virtually unproblematic. Some epidemiologists It is estimated that during the first 15 months of the pandemic, outdoor epidemics can account for less than one-tenth of all cases.

But more and more public health professionals violate controversial topics. It warns that the Delta variant has proven itself to be a game changer. In a study showing that people infected with Delta carry 1,000 times more viral load than previous strains, experts squeeze the wall where Delta is increasing indoors and, much less, outdoors. Say you are.

Critics of important outdoor transmission ideas have questioned whether it could spread to other places such as indoor restaurants, bars, shops and hotels that concert attendees could also patronize. increase. However, contact tracers say they believe that outdoor venues are most likely the cause of the spread.

When Alex Huffman, an aerosol scientist at the University of Denver, saw a photo of a crowd standing side by side at venues across the country, he said this was a “bad, bad idea” and “this is not what we mean.” Said. safety.

He tweeted after seeing the maskless masses pushed to the stage at the Pendleton Whiskey Music Fest. If you are a few inches away from another screaming concert participant! “

Huffman told The Oregonian / Oregonian that standing directly on someone’s exhaled “plume” means inhaling the aerosol they exhale, even outdoors. According to Huffman, it’s the same as capturing the smoker’s breath.

Huffman said that standing beside an infected person long enough (10 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours) could expose someone to a huge viral load.

Probably enough to infect the vaccinated person. Of the 66 infections associated with the Pendleton Whiskey Music Fest, five were fully vaccinated, Fiumara said.

“Outdoors are still much safer than indoors,” Huffman said. “But if you bump into other people outdoors, you can’t treat them as if you were walking away from them outdoors.”

The University of Washington epidemiologist Ali Mokudad takes it one step further. He is fully vaccinated, but wears a mask before anyone crosses the path while walking down a path near his home in the Seattle area. This is a simple precaution to prevent infection.

“We have no doubt that the Delta is spreading outdoors. The Delta is highly infectious,” said Mokudad, who tracks and erases the incident. predict With colleagues from the University of Washington Institute for Health Indicators and Evaluation. “You have to use common sense outdoors, which means,” I’m far enough away from you that I won’t get infected. ” “

Many may still think that the warning of outdoor diffusion is exaggerated, but Mokudad said the rationale is now obsolete due to the proliferation of delta variants.

Some argue that the few cases associated with the event represent a small part of the attendees. More than half of the 66 infections tracked in 12,000 people at the Pendleton Whiskey Music Fest. However, aerosol scientist Huffman states that these cases can spread exponentially. Others have pointed out that the true number of new infections may be much higher than those identified by public health authorities.

Scientists on both sides of the debate believe that more research needs to be done. Since it is so new, there are few studies on the transmissibility of deltas outdoors. The strain, first detected in India at the end of last year, was responsible for less than 10% of cases in the United States by early June, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It increased to 51% by early July and 93% by early August.

Last week, a Chicago public health commissioner reported 203 new known infections tracked to Lollapalooza. This is an outdoor concert with 385,000 fans, 14 days after the event ends. Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwadi said, “(a) There is no evidence at this point in the’Superspreading’event,” and that all participants must present evidence of vaccination or recent negative tests. rice field.

Similar vaccination and testing rules were implemented at a music festival in the Netherlands in early July. Over 1,000 infectious diseases A stunning official linked among 20,000 fans and given strict admission requirements to outdoor venues.

Even much smaller gatherings are causing vigilance.Authorities have Nailed 6 infectious diseases At the beginning of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about 150 pharmacy students gathered outdoors.

In some parts of Australia fighting desperately to eradicate the virus, the government requires masks both indoors and outdoors. Melbourne has closed its playground and basketball court due to concerns about its outdoor expanse.in the meantime One leader He described Delta as “a gold medalist when it comes to jumping from one person to another.” Another criticism Playground closure as “cruel” and “unnecessary overkill”.

Contact tracers in that country document a small number of cases Fleeting contact The virus spread when a woman sitting outside a cafe became ill with a man who visited the cafe but ate indoors.

Dr. Nancy Yen Shipley, a Portland orthopedist, said of this year’s bridge pedal, which had 10,000 cyclists and pedestrians across Portland on the Willamette River, despite being fully vaccinated. He said he was fully concerned about wearing the mask in a crowded section. Straddle August 8th.

“Can I reach for a stranger’s shoulder and hit him?” She said. “I was able to do it, and in that situation I left the mask on.”

The CDC recommends avoiding large gatherings, indoors and outdoors.

The agency also says Fully vaccinated people the same as Unvaccinated people It is generally not necessary to wear a mask outdoors, but in a crowded environment with a high number of COVID-19 cases or in close contact with people who are not fully vaccinated. You need to “consider” that.

Oregon Health Department recommendation Masks outdoor use in crowded environments for residents who are at serious risk of unvaccinated, immunodeficient, COVID-19 complications, or who live with people who meet these definitions.

Some non-governmental experts say that’s not enough. If you need to attend a crowded event indoors or outdoors, wear a high quality mask such as N95 or KN95. Even for small events such as barbecues in the large backyard, it is advisable to keep a distance or wear a mask. Some experts advise.

Governor Kate Brown spokesman Charles Boyle suggested that it would be “wise” to request vaccine validation in crowded indoor and outdoor venues. He also suggested that masks are needed in crowded outdoor venues.

The governor has already requested masks in all indoor public spaces. She became the third in the country to demand it, especially in the more rural areas of the state, with considerable backlash from some COVID-tired residents.

and Press conference Brown didn’t answer the question directly last week as to whether the state has recorded a record number of cases and hospitalizations and is considering canceling major events such as college football games and the Pendleton Roundup. It was. She said she had no plans to require businesses or venues to enter only fully vaccinated people.

“Local governments can take further action if needed,” Brown said, despite criticizing the same local government for not imposing indoor mask obligations.

Umatilla County Chairman George Murdock said his board would not cancel the Roundup. It generates $ 60 million in his county with 81,000 residents. He agrees that last month’s Whiskey Music Festival could have caused the county’s infection faster than it would otherwise have been.

Murdoch said he was dissatisfied with the situation, praising the organizer for reducing the capacity by 40% so that participants could have more space for safety.

However, last year’s summarization was canceled due to the governor’s previous restrictions on adult rallying, and Murdoch said the local economy couldn’t afford to miss another year.

“It’s a real challenge for us, as many of us have chosen not to be vaccinated,” Murdoch said.

He wants more people to get jabs. Umatilla is located in the bottom five of Oregon’s 36 counties, and about 41% of the total population is fully vaccinated, compared to about 56% of the state.However, vaccination Every second At a faster pace.

“I know there are people who disagree and probably think we’re reckless and stupid, but we’ve seen our community struggle for the past 18 months,” he said. Said. “Many of our businesses are held by threads.”

