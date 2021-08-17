Wondering what “public health” really means?Riana Wen will help

From Baltimore Health Commissioners to National COVID-19 Experts Lianawen, MD, MSc, Has emerged as a public health champion.

Wen Washington post For serving as a medical analyst on CNN. This summer, an emergency physician and a professor of public health at George Washington University published a new book.Lifeline: Doctor’s Journey in the Battle for Public Health.. ”

Invented before the pandemic, but released afterwards, the book came from China to the United States at an early age and was turned around by Rhodes Scholarship students, devoted doctors, Baltimore health commissioners, and now many. Introducing Wen’s story that it became a voice of peace of mind to change.

Wen experienced poverty and homelessness as a child, became a caregiver for a mother with metastatic breast cancer, and made her today in her own struggle against cervical cancer, infertility, and postpartum depression. He talks about a vital health experience that helped shape it.

Berrywell recently talked with Wen about her new book and hopes for the future of public health.

Very Well Health: Why did you choose public health as a field of medicine?

Dr. Wen: I didn’t know anything about the field. As far as I can remember, I wanted to be a doctor.

Severe asthma grew up. In this book, I’ll talk about how my neighbor’s child, who had asthma in front of me, died when I was young because my grandmother was too afraid to ask for help. She thought that by asking for help for his emergency care, their family could be deported because they were not documented.

So I had that early experience and drove me to medicine. I didn’t want to be in a situation where I had to keep the patient away because I couldn’t afford it, so I decided to work in emergency medical care.

But it was also the endoplasmic reticulum that saw the limits of modern medicine. There are many things we want to deal with in a patient’s health, which are related to the patient’s outcome, but not something that can be done inside the hospital wall.

For example, patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease need to be advised to eat healthier foods, but they No access to grocery stores with fresh produce??

What about children suffering from asthma because they live in buildings where people smoke or have mold? We can give them steroids and inhalers, but in the end we need to help those living environments that are literally causing their illness.

So when I had the opportunity to become a Baltimore City Health Commissioner, it was my dream job.It was an opportunity to influence these Social determinants of health By changing policies and implementing measures to provide direct services that have an overall impact on the patient’s life.

One of the key changes Dr. Wen made as a Baltimore City Health Commissioner was to increase the availability of naloxone, an antidote to opioid overdose. Training on drug administration To all residents of the city, including local outreach workers and police officers. In her book, Dr. Wen said that police culture searches for overdose scenes for evidence of arrest to determine which drug was taken, call an ambulance, and administer naloxone. It states that it has changed to.

very well: What role should individuals play in improving their health?

Dr. Wen: In the book, I will talk about how my mother was misdiagnosed and eventually found to have metastatic breast cancer. Then I became her caregiver while she was undergoing multiple chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

I mention this in the book as it focuses on patient advocacy and the importance of those who advocate for their health, understanding that the system we have is not perfect. To do. You need to make long-term changes to your system.

However, there are things that people can advocate to ensure the best possible care. So, for example, take someone to see your doctor, write down your questions in advance, and even rehearse what you’re trying to say to your doctor. These are important in systems where doctors do not have much time with the patient.

This book also talks about my own diagnosis of cervical cancer, how my husband and I struggled with infertility, and my own experience. Postpartum depression After my son was born. Realizing that I needed help, I had a hard time overcoming my mental health stigma and seeking treatment for several months.

For many, we haven’t seen mental health as much as physical health yet, so I’ll talk about it. And for mothers, we often prioritize the needs of others over our own.

Very Well Health: Did you have to rewrite part of the book once the pandemic started?

Dr. Wen: I actually submitted the book in February 2020 — it was written before the pandemic [took hold in the U.S.] And the publisher said, “Given we are in the midst of the greatest public health crisis of our time, you have to rewrite the book.” That was the right decision, as the whole point of the book is to make public health visible.

And COVID-19 visualized public health in a previously unpredictable way.

very well: How has the pandemic changed public health?

Dr. Wen: Even before the crisis, one of the things public health people say is You know we are doing our job if we do not contact you.. for example, Food poisoning All restaurants were inspected to prevent the outbreak.

But public health has always needed more visibility. That’s why I wanted to write a book. COVID-19 exposes the underlying Inequality and inequality It is in our health care system and is the result of a lack of public health funding and underestimation.

very well: So how do you move forward?

Dr. Wen: I’m an optimist in nature, but I’m worried that people are now equating public health with infection control. It’s an important part of the job, but certainly not all.

I’m really worried that public health has been politicized and can be seen through a partisan lens. There are legislatures already working to reduce public health authority and authority in a way that really worries about what will happen in the future.

I think we need to change people’s perceptions and understanding of this area. If people are interested in education, public security and the economy, we make that connection for them and how people need to be healthy if they care about a productive workforce. We need to discuss. Or, if our children are hungry and have untreated mental health and traumatic problems, they cannot learn at school. We have to make that case.

People are being pulled in so many different directions and we are not tackling the exacerbating chronic problems. NS Opioid epidemic It hasn’t disappeared. It got worse. NS Obesity epidemic It hasn’t disappeared. NS Mental health crisis It hasn’t disappeared.

very well: Still, you end your book with an optimistic view of the future. Can you tell us a little more about what gives you hope?

Dr. Wen: Over the last year and a half, there are many examples of people stepping up and doing everything they can. We have seen the amazing scientific cooperation that vaccines have been developed in record time.

Communities help each other, help with food, help with housing needs, confront testing and mobile vaccination, and do other things that show the dedication and resilience of Americans and people around the world. I’ve seen you. ..

This is an opportunity for us to take advantage of these lessons and not waste this crisis.

very well: What do you think we need to get out of the pandemic?

Dr. Wen: I hope people will start talking about vaccination as a social responsibility. Vaccination is ultimately the best and only way to get out of this pandemic. The sooner the vaccination rate is much higher, the sooner we can return to our lives.

I hope all of us will act as much as we can. For example, if you are a small business owner, consider the following: Ask all employees to vaccinate.. If you go to restaurants and gyms often, consider consulting with the owner about requesting vaccinations, which is important to keep customers, employees and their families safe and near the end of the pandemic. please.

Ultimately, public health is the responsibility of all of us. We are all at the forefront of public health and have a role to play here. It’s our job, not the work of others.