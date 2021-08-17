The best kids mask for school? COVID guidelines that PA parents should know





Students began heading to the classroom later this month, and school districts throughout Pennsylvania are addressing the question, “Who should wear a mask?” There is no state-wide masking obligation for students and school staff, but some individual school districts require face coverings on school buildings. Most other people have the option of wearing a mask. What is clear is that children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine. State health authorities encourage you to follow the school district’s recommended CDC guidelines, but do not mandate or obscure them and encourage everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated. COVID Clinic:Pennsylvania authorities request the school’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to announce an optional virus test from kindergarten to high school. School mask:If the CDC doesn’t require masks at school, “I won’t,” says Governor Wolf. COVID among children:Increasing COVID cases among children in the Philadelphia region, says CHOP specialists Nationally, highly infectious delta variants combined with low vaccination rates over the age of 12 can infect children, especially in states that ban school masking obligations, such as Florida and Texas. It is increasing rapidly. In Pennsylvania, as of Monday, 1,102 adults and 13 children were hospitalized throughout the state. Seven children and nearly 300 adults were in the intensive care unit. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 187,000 children under the age of 19 and young adults have been positive and 16 have died. Why do you wear a mask at school? Universal masking has been shown to reduce COVID infection rates. It protects both the wearer and nearby people. Combined with other precautions (distance, hand washing, screening for symptomatological people, staying at home when ill), experts say, schools can be safer and save lives. increase. In North Carolina, scientists from two universities worked with the school district to conduct a survey on COVID to make schools safer. A study of 1 million children in a school in North Carolina that needed masking found that 7,000 children and adults were infected with the coronavirus and attended school during the infection. About 40,000 people were quarantined. However, researchers at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill write that only 363 additional children and adults acquired the virus through school contacts. It had a lower infection rate than the surrounding community. Most of the spread was what they found among very young children, children with important special needs, or during meals. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent COVID-19, but universal masking is just around the corner,” said two researchers, Kanecia Zimmerman and Danny Benjamin Jr. Is writing. “With proper masking, learning at school is safer and more effective than distance learning, regardless of community infection rates.” The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the same recommendations in its guidance on reopening schools. “Mask use and physical distance are two important preventive strategies for reducing SARS-CoV-2 infection,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky told Congress last month about school safety. protection. ” There is no single strategy that provides complete protection. However, a combination of strategies, such as stacking slices of Swiss cheese, can prevent the COVID from passing through each hole. Most children are easily adapted to wearing masks, says teachers and school nurses. “They understand bacteria,” said Robin Colgan, a certified school nurse in Camden and author of the “The Relentless School Nurse” blog. “They want to help. They want to feel some of the solutions.” Here are answers to some common questions about masks and schools: What is the best mask for a child? Dr. Catherine Closer, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Hackensack University Medical Center, said: According to experts, parents must be practical. “Weared masks are more useful than non-wearing masks. Also, even if the mask type is less effective, a fitted mask may be more useful than a non-fitting mask,” he said. Dr. Lawrence C. Kleinman, a pediatric professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson, said. Medical college. But what type of mask is really best? Neither the CDC nor the State Department of Health provides specific guidance on what type of mask to wear at school. Also, most school staff do not want to act as “mask police.” So it’s up to your parents. N95, which filters 95% of the particles, is the standard for healthcare professionals. KN95 is the equivalent of N95 in China and is more easily available to the general public. Manufacturers started making them in children’s sizes, with colors and designs that appeal to children. The mask should fit snugly on the face without leaving any gaps. Some children may find them uncomfortable and warm. “They are probably the hardest to keep a child,” said Dr. Puten Madam Rada Krishnan, Ewing Pediatrician on the Executive Council of the New Jersey Branch of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Surgical masks are the next best option. It’s made of three layers of paper and pleated and inflated so it doesn’t fit snugly. The wire embedded in the top should be shaped to fit the wearer’s nose. “Surgical masks are excellent, relatively comfortable, designed to be worn for long periods of time, and come in a variety of sizes,” said Dr. Stanley Weiss, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Stated. According to experts, cloth masks and crocodiles are the least effective. A cloth mask is a barrier that “prevents children from spitting and spreading”. “But it does not necessarily filter the particles in the air,” which weakens protection against the major means of transmission of the coronavirus. Kolgan, a school nurse, feels that cloth masks are unacceptable. “And certainly not a crocodile-it’s just one layer,” she said. If your child insists on using a cloth mask, make sure that the cloth mask has multiple layers. Cotton is better than synthetic fibers — it’s not as hot and less likely to cause an allergic reaction. And “make sure you clean it often,” said Closer, at least every few days, and preferably more often. How is the fit of the mask? Just as children’s clothing is offered in different sizes than adults, so are masks. “One size doesn’t fit everyone,” Weiss said. “People have different faces and different sizes. “If it doesn’t fit well, you’ll need to get another mask,” he said. The goal is for all the air that the child inhales and exhales to pass through the mask. Finding the right mask can be a process of trial and error. If the mask falls under the nose, it will not fit well. Same as above, if it cloudes your glasses. Healthcare professionals who require N95 mask conformance testing are challenged with a spray of a sweet scented aerosol containing particles of a certain size while wearing the mask. If the healthcare professional smells, the mask will not fit properly. This procedure is not available to everyone, but parents should look for gaps around the nose and sides to prevent air from escaping. How often do masks need to be replaced? If the mask gets wet or dirty, or if the ear loops stretch or break, discard the mask and use another. Cloth masks should be washed daily if possible. On school day, “they definitely need to bring a spare,” Korgan said. Additional surgical masks are available at most schools. How about a physical education class? Towards the end of last year, many Pennsylvania districts have abolished the obligation to mask for outdoor sports, PE classes, and breaks. Most pediatricians have stated that masks should be worn during indoor physical education and athletic activities. “I’m very worried that there are kids in the gym that don’t wear the right masks,” said Weiss, who was also worried about the audience at indoor school sporting events. Viral particles in the air can spread from an infected person to others nearby, increasing the risk of highly infectious delta mutants. “In PE classes, I think they should wear it,” Kleinman said. “They are out of breath and out of breath.” If the activity is not indoors, it is different. “If you’re in an outdoor environment where you’re not breathing in the air that others have exhaled, that’s fine,” Kleinman said. How about lunch time? Of course, you cannot eat or drink with the mask on. However, eating together can be an activity at high risk of coronavirus spread. At a school in North Carolina, the administrator consulted with a scientific adviser to devise the following protocol. If possible, the students ate outdoors. They were sitting 6 feet apart. They completed all meal preparations, including opening the milk carton, before removing the mask. They limited the time to eat for 15 minutes with the mask off. I couldn’t talk while I was eating with my mask off. What other risk mitigation strategies should parents seek? According to Weiss, most school buildings need to significantly improve their ventilation systems so that indoor air is replaced more often with fresh outdoor air. Further research is needed to define standards for filtration and air purification systems such as UV radiation, he said. But for now, the key goal is to get fresh air into the classroom and safely exhaust the indoor air to the outdoors. “Parents should require schools to work on their heating and ventilation systems,” he said.

