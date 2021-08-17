Health
Kids have RSV and COVID-19: What you need to know
- If your child develops fever, cough, or congestion, consider testing your child for RSV infection as well as COVID-19.
- Young infants and babies are at increased risk of experiencing respiratory distress due to RSV.
- Double infection with SARS-CoV-2 can exacerbate the course of their illness.
It is not uncommon for a child to be infected with two respiratory viruses at once.
Most school-aged children are asymptomatic or have mild cold-like symptoms, but young infants and babies are at increased risk of experiencing dyspnea when infected with RSV.
Pediatricians are advised to test their children for both RSV and SARS-CoV-2 infections if they experience symptoms such as fever, cough, or stuffy nose.
The best way to protect children from coinfection is for adults to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Doing so reduces the chances that the coronavirus will infect new people and reach children who are not yet vaccinated.
according to Dr. Danel FisherRSV, a pediatrician and pediatrician at the Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, is common among children, but is usually not at this time.
RSV usually spreads from autumn to spring and peaks from December to February.
Dr. Jennifer ReiterPediatricians and hospital epidemiologists at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital in NYU Langone say it’s not uncommon to see a child carry multiple respiratory viruses at once.
“Approximately 10-15% of children can detect multiple respiratory pathogens at the same time,” Lighter told Healthline.
Fisher is concerned about the recent increase in children diagnosed with both RSV infection and COVID-19.
“I’m very worried about this issue. We’re working hard to find out why these cases are on the rise and what we can do to delay this alarming trend. “Fisher said.
According to Reiter, younger children who develop both infections, such as infants and babies, can be more severe than having only one virus.
Symptoms of RSV infection are similar to those of a common cold: fever, cough, stuffy nose.
“COVID has all the symptoms, but no wheezing. COVID can also cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and rashes,” Fisher said.
Many school-aged children have no or mild cold symptoms.
“They are often indistinguishable. The majority of children have mild symptoms with either respiratory illness,” says Reiter.
If your child develops fever, cough, or congestion, consider testing your child for RSV infection as well as COVID-19.
In babies and toddlers, RSV can cause serious wheezing and dyspnea, requiring immediate medical attention, Fisher said.
According to Reiter, co-infection with SARS-CoV-2 can exacerbate the course.
In communities where both viruses are widespread, infants are more concerned about picking up both respiratory viruses, Reiter added.
Adults can better protect their children by keeping a physical distance and wearing a mask in areas where the virus is widespread. Most importantly, adults and children over the age of 12 should be vaccinated with COVID-19 to protect children who are too young to qualify.
This is “called’cocoon care’to protect unvaccinated infants,” Reiter said.
If your child has symptoms of a cold or COVID-19 or RSV infection, isolate them from other children until the symptoms disappear.
