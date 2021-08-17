Kids have RSV and COVID-19: What you need to know

Share on Pinterest Doctors are looking at children with both RSV infection and COVID-19.Morsa Images / Getty Images

If your child develops fever, cough, or congestion, consider testing your child for RSV infection as well as COVID-19.

Young infants and babies are at increased risk of experiencing respiratory distress due to RSV.

Double infection with SARS-CoV-2 can exacerbate the course of their illness.

Increased reports show a percentage of children with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection and COVID-19 at the same time.

It is not uncommon for a child to be infected with two respiratory viruses at once.

Most school-aged children are asymptomatic or have mild cold-like symptoms, but young infants and babies are at increased risk of experiencing dyspnea when infected with RSV.

Pediatricians are advised to test their children for both RSV and SARS-CoV-2 infections if they experience symptoms such as fever, cough, or stuffy nose.

The best way to protect children from coinfection is for adults to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Doing so reduces the chances that the coronavirus will infect new people and reach children who are not yet vaccinated.