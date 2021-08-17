U.S. children’s hospital at risk of Delta attacking children

August 17, 2021- Pandemic, COVID-19 is not a less serious illness for children than adults, and it remains true. However, the advent of the Delta has increased the risk for children, creating a dangerous situation for hospitals across the United States that treat children.

Last week, about 1800 children were hospitalized with COVID in the United States, an increase of 500%.

I think it’s in the public interest to know, so I’ll share this on Twitter. Currently, children have ample delta cases, Ontario has ample pediatric hospitalizations, and the odds ratio for hospitalization with deltas can be estimated. Increase, OR = 2.75 (1.59 to 4.49) — David Fisman (@DFisman) August 13, 2021

Percentage of COVID hospitalizations for children since early July, According to data from the CDC..

Emerging Data from a large study in Canada Children who test positive for COVID-19 during the delta wave are more likely to be hospitalized than when previous versions of the virus dominated the infection. The new data confirms what many pediatric infectious disease professionals say they are seeing, that is, younger children with more serious symptoms.

That may sound worrisome, but keep in mind that the overall risk of hospitalization for children with COVID is still very low. Current statistics Maintained by the American Academy of Pediatrics.