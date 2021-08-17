White House plans to request COVID booster shots, experts have doubts

It is not clear if or when a second shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be recommended. Long-term data on company vaccines. Five% The doses administered in the United States are still being collected. The J & J vaccine was approved on February 27, so even the first recipient was vaccinated five months ago.

Promotion of the wider use of boosters has come in reports from Israel and several other studies showing a subsequent sharp drop in protective antibody levels.6-8 months.

Dr. Eric Topol, vice president of research at Scripps Research in La Jolla, said the Israeli Ministry of Health website reported that protection from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dropped sharply after six months and was not effective against infection. It states that it has dropped from 40% to 50%. , California, and national experts on the use of data in medical research

Report from Qatar and Mayo ClinicSimilar results were shown.

“It used to be 95%, but now it’s down from 40% to 50%,” says Topol.

This means that many of the first vaccinated health care workers and nursing home residents in the United States may be approaching reduced protection.

Topol emphasized that the vaccines used in the United States still provide strong protection from serious illness and death.

It’s a question about Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group. It is unclear whether lower antibody levels necessarily mean that everyone who receives either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine is at risk of a breakthrough infection over time.

To answer this, he said, he needed actual validity data that had not yet been published. Poland says it is too early to announce the possibility of a third vaccination for those who have been vaccinated early.

“Do you see people getting sick enough to be hospitalized? Are they infected with the illness? If so, a large scale trying to provide an additional 328 million doses of vaccine. Is it high enough to justify a new public health program? “He said.

Before implementing such a program, the FDA must issue a full approval of the double-dose vaccine and should be considered by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The headline looks like it’s imminent, but it’s not,” Poland said.

Others may be working

It is unclear why the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccine diminishes over time, but Topol believes it may be the result of a short dosing schedule chosen by the United States. The two-dose vaccine series was given every 3 weeks for Pfizer Shot and 4 weeks for Moderna.

The United States has adopted the interval Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna used in the test. Shorter intervals may mean that memory B cells and T cells in the body did not develop as well as longer intervals.

It makes sense to give booster immunization to immunocompromised patients, as these patients may have little or no response to the two-dose series. However, people with a normal immune system are well protected from serious illness and death, said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.