Allegany sees a “substantial” Covid-19 epidemic as it remains the lowest vax rate in New York.Local news







Experts reiterate the difficulty of delivering vaccines to a aging community with a small population that is poor and lacks high-speed internet. According to a news release from county public health educator Robert Matashich, the CDC provides county residents with significant infection rates with proper hygiene practices and stays at home when they feel sick and physically distanced. It keeps you and encourages you to wear a face mask. The statement did not mention the Covid-19 vaccine, but according to the State Department of Health, Allegany maintains the lowest vaccination rate of the 62 counties in New York. Only 46.7% of the adult population in the Allegany region has been vaccinated at least once, well below the state-wide average of nearly 75% of New York’s adults. According to the CDC report, there were 25 Covid-19 cases in the seven days ending on Sunday, 54.24 per 100,000 in Aligainy County. This is an increase of 66.7% over the previous 7 days. Forecast, Erie County reported 795 cases, or 86.54 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, during the same period ending on Sunday. This represents a 27% increase over the previous week’s period. On Tuesday, the Erie County Health Department released data showing that 36% of the new Covid-19 cases last week were among Buffalo residents. This is consistent with the city’s recent percentage of positive tests. The seven-day case rate of eight zip codes in the county is over 100, meeting the high transmission levels of the CDC, with 14215 covering the East Side of Buffalo and Cheektowaga being the highest, 145 per 100,000 inhabitants, M3, Lovejoy, Babcock, Buffalo’s Kaisertown and Cheektowaga are part of 125 per capita.

