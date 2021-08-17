Health
Millions of Americans could be eligible for Covid vaccine boosters
By late September, the Covid-19 vaccine will allow more than 5 million Americans to fight delta variants of the virus by giving additional doses eight months after the first vaccination. May qualify for booster shots.
However, the plan depends on some important steps that will take place in the coming weeks. Most importantly, the Food and Drug Administration will need to determine that the third shot is safe and effective for the two first-deployed and most-used vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. ..
Pfizer goes even further by submitting data to the FDA stating that it supports the use of boosters. Moderna and the National Institutes of Health are still studying whether a third dose is effective, half-dose or full-dose, but expect immediate results. Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said the company plans to submit the data to the FDA in September.
Government officials will announce their strategy at the White House briefing on Wednesday. Nursing home resident, Health care workers And paramedics are probably lined up first, as they were the first shot. This is followed by other older people, followed by the rest of the general population.
Authorities envision giving people the same vaccine they originally received and using the pharmacy as their primary distribution point.
Government officials have pointed out that the FDA has not yet decided on their safety and efficacy, discouraging people from asking for booster doses themselves. They want to deploy additional shots in an orderly manner so that they can get booster shots when recommended, not just based on their fears.
Dr. Danny Avla, Virginia’s Vaccine Coordinator, said there are already thousands of vaccine providers in his state and it is likely that boosters can be significantly modified and managed. “It was supply restrictions that caused much of the urgency and enthusiasm from January to April,” he said.
Today, the government has more than 100 million doses available for boosters, and tens of millions of doses have already been delivered to pharmacies and elsewhere. More supplies are planned for this fall.
In an interview on Tuesday, hospital staff and doctors generally supported the promotion of booster shots.
Dr. Matthew Harris, Medical Director of the Coronavirus Vaccination Program at Northwell Health, New York’s largest hospital system, said: “What keeps me up late is the inevitability of mutants that do not respond to the vaccine. Therefore, if this is the way we anticipate it, I fully support it.”
Understand the status of vaccine and mask obligations in the United States
- Mask rule.. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July Recommended All Americans wear masks in indoor public places within the area of the outbreak, regardless of vaccination status. This is the reverse of the guidance provided in May. Find out where CDC guidance applies, And where The state has its own mask policy.. The battle for masks is controversial in some states. Local leaders against state bans..
- Vaccine rules. .. ..When NSplant.. Private companies Increasingly obligatory coronavirus vaccine For employees with different approaches.Such a mission Legally permitted And it has been upheld by court complaints.
- University. More than 400 universities require students to be vaccinated with Covid-19. Almost everything is in the states that voted for President Biden..
- school.. August 11 California has announced that teachers and staff in both public and private schools will need to be vaccinated. Or face regular testing. This is the first state in the country to do so. According to a survey released in August, many American parents with school-age children I’m against the vaccines that students are required to do, More supportive mask obligations for students, teachers and staff who do not have shots.
- Hospitals and medical centers.. Many hospitals and major healthcare systems require employees to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. It cites an increase in the number of cases caused by Delta variants and a stubbornly low vaccination rate in their community, even within their workforce.
- new York.. On August 3, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that workers and customers would need to be vaccinated. Indoor dining, gym, performance And in other indoor situations, it has become the first US city to require vaccines for a wide range of activities. Municipal hospital workers You will also need to be vaccinated or have a weekly test. Employees in New York have similar rules.
- At the federal level. The Pentagon has announced that it will mandate the country’s coronavirus vaccination. 1.3 million active troops “At the latest” by mid-September.President Biden announced: All private federal officials need to do it Get vaccinated against coronavirus Or submit regular tests, social distances, mask requirements and restrictions on most trips.
Federal authorities envision providing additional injections to Johnson & Johnson single vaccinated individuals and those vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer. However, the government just launched the vaccine in March, with only 14 million people getting the vaccine. By comparison, 155 million people have been fully vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna.
Data from a two-dose Johnson & Johnson clinical trial in participants are likely to be submitted to the FDA later this month and are expected to guide government recommendations for the vaccine.
At the briefing on Wednesday, government officials plan to insist that booster strategies are essential, even if booster strategies need to be modified, as more data comes in. The majority of people who become seriously ill or hospitalized because of Covid still make up.
The government said that without boosters, more vaccinated people would suffer from severe Covid’s disease in the coming months due to the dual trend of stronger effects of delta mutants and diminished vaccine protection. I am concerned that I may suffer.
Data from the Israeli Secretary of Health is considered a warning sign. This suggests that protection from coronavirus infections in June and July decreased in proportion to the length of time an individual was vaccinated. According to one dataset, the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against severe illness dropped to 55% in people aged 65 and over who were vaccinated in January. However, the error tolerance is wide and experts said the other data seemed less worried.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/17/us/politics/covid-vaccine-booster-fda.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]