North Carolina kid died of brain-eating amoeba after swimming in his private pond





North Carolina (WBTV)-A child died in a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a private pond at his home in central North Carolina. Public health officials at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that they died on Tuesday. According to officials, the child died on Friday after developing a disease caused by a naturally occurring amoeba in freshwater. The child became ill after swimming in a private pond at his home in central North Carolina in early August. To protect the privacy of the family, health officials have stated that no other identifying information will be disclosed. “Our heartfelt condolences and sympathy lies with the child’s family and friends,” said state epidemiologist Zack Moore, MD. “These infections are very rare, but this is an action that this amoeba exists in North Carolina and can be taken by people to reduce the risk of infection when swimming in the summer.” Laboratory trials at the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the child’s illness was caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba (unicellular organism) commonly found in freshwater. Naegleria fowleri does not cause illness when swallowed, but can be fatal if you push your nose up as it can occur during diving, diving, water skiing, or other water activities. Officials said. Symptoms of Naegleria faureli infection (a brain infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM)) can begin with severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, progress to stiff shoulders, seizures, coma, and even death. There is sex. These rare infections usually occur at high temperatures for extended periods of time, resulting in higher water temperatures and lower water levels. Naegleria fowleri grows best at high temperatures up to 115 ° F. In warmer regions where the infection is more common, as there is no way to eliminate the amoeba from freshwater areas, authorities say the recommended precautions include: Limit the amount of water that goes up your nose. Keep your nose closed, use a nose clip, or place your head on the water when participating in warm freshwater activities.

Avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater during periods of high water temperature and low water levels.

Do not dig or stir sediments while participating in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas. Infection with Naegleria fowleri is rare, with only 147 known infections in the United States between 1962 and 2019 (0-8 per year). In North Carolina, there were six cases during that period. This amoeba can cause serious illness within 9 days of exposure. A person cannot be infected with Naegleria fowleri by drinking water. Amoebas are not found in salt water or in properly maintained and chlorinated pools. For more information on primary amebic meningoencephalitis, please visit: www.cdc.gov/parasites/naegleria.. Copyright 2021W BTV. all rights reserved.

