How to lose weight in middle age without blaming metabolism
Last week’s study that found you Middle-aged weight gain cannot be blamed on metabolism It was an intestinal kick.
A global report published in a scientific journal analyzed metabolic data from 6,400 people between the ages of 8 and 95, and as long believed, metabolism does not slow down with age, but is about the same throughout adulthood. I found that it remains.
So what does this game-changing study mean for middle-aged people trying to lose weight?
“We have to find out all the reasons why your body may have become heavier,” said Isabel Smith, MS, RD, and CND, a privately-owned dietitian in New York City. “I think it’s because of slower metabolism, but in reality you need to consider sleep, stress, exercise, drinking, nutrition, and hormones.”
According to Smith, the goal without metabolism is to focus on eating nutritious foods rather than calorie counting.
“Amount of food diet do not have Eating is dramatic, “Smith said. “They eat egg whites for breakfast, skip lunch, eat five almonds in the middle of the afternoon, and eat some kind of supper, but they don’t provide the nutrition they need.”
Smith sees this as an excuse to keep metabolism out of the way, and sees this as a great moment to rethink everything we thought would help us lose weight.
“I switch paradigms and provide people with a lot of nutrients to get everything they need for their bodies and brains, because most of us aren’t enough to power our cells. Because we have a great amount of nutrients, “Smith said.
“This means a good source of healthy fats such as nuts, seeds and avocados, responsibly farmed fish, and more than six meals of vegetables a day,” she adds. rice field.
Breakfast may mean seed-rich bread sprinkled with avocado and chia seeds or flaxseed (including optional eggs). Then prepare an algra salad for lunch with shaved vegetables (carrots, beets, fennel), sunflower seeds, fresh mint, sustainable salmon, faro, olive oil and lemon vinaigrette. For dinner, combine cauliflower, asparagus, and broccoli with another protein fried in garlic, herbs, and avocado oil (tofu is also an option).
Are you still hungry? Lighten a handful of pistachios in one or two squares of berries and dark chocolate.
Mark Koester, fitness director at 92nd Street Y, says he will combine Smith’s diet with aerobic exercise, strength training, and strength-building exercises to fight the chance to blow up the pound. Muscle tissue burns more calories than adipose tissue, so the more muscle you have in your body. “
He encourages 150 minutes of exercise per week: 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week. The ideal combination is aerobic exercise, such as walking or cycling to strengthen your heart and lungs one day, followed by strength training the next day.
In the latter case, Koester recommends a fast-moving circuit training session with a focus on the legs, back, core and chest. This includes 10 to 15 exercises such as squats, bent-over row, deadlifts, chair boards, chest presses, etc., with a 10 to 15 second break (or enough to hold your breath). length). If you’re just getting started, consider starting with a weight of 5-10 pounds.
Ultimately, Smith wants people to try to expel the word “M” from their vocabulary.
“Instead of giving up and thinking we’re fighting our metabolism, this is an opportunity to see how we take care of ourselves,” she said. “Look at what you’re eating, make sure you’re drinking enough water and not overdoing caffeine and alcohol, and think about how you feel. It’s more important than anything else. “
