Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Does Not Follow County Policy Require Weekly COVID Inspection | KCUR 89.3
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office does not follow the Johnson County Manager’s Office in adopting a new policy that requires county employees to submit to a weekly COVID-19 test if they do not show evidence of vaccination. Probably.
Sheriff Calvin Hayden says he has decided to leave the mask and vaccination decisions to 700 employees, based on the sector’s records of the last year and a half that kept the outbreak low.
“I will trust the staff to do the right thing,” Hayden said in an interview with Seaney Mission Post. “If you want to wear a mask, you can wear a mask. If you don’t want to wear a mask, you don’t have to. If they want to be vaccinated, they can be vaccinated. “
“A pretty great job managing COVID”
Hayden said there were no COVID outbreaks in county prisons during the pandemic and his department maintained a good record.
Still, he said, about 130 sheriff employees, including Hayden himself, have had the disease since the pandemic began.
He added that lawmakers who caught the virus were quarantined and followed all public health guidelines.
He said all sheriff office workers were vaccinated.
“They did a pretty good job of managing COVID. They didn’t skip the beat of the service we provided,” he said.
He said sheriff employees most often had no option to work from home. In general, sheriff’s agents and employees of other sheriff’s offices have worked in some of the most exposed situations to the public of county workers during the pandemic.
Sheriff asks about the effectiveness of vaccines and masks
Hayden said there are no statistics on the number of vaccinated employees in the department, but probably about 50%. According to the mayor’s office, the overall vaccination rate for all county employees is estimated at 46%.
However, in an interview, Hayden questioned the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is characterized by many doctors and medical professionals as follows: The “miracle” of science, Achieved in the midst of a global health crisis It has proven to be effective in preventing serious illness and death from illness.
“A large number of vaccinated police officers brought it,” Hayden said. “So, does the vaccine work or not? Does the mask work or does it work? If all goes well, we wouldn’t be in this situation.”
On the other hand, some officers who previously had a COVID could not get it again.
“I have to say that innate immunity works pretty well,” he said.
So-called “breakthrough” infections occur spontaneously with any vaccination, including annual influenza vaccinations, Wall Street Journal Analysis Recently, COVID-19 infection among fully vaccinated people remains a small part of the total case and unvaccinated people this summer due to infectious delta variants. It has been shown to be predominantly surged among.
Hayden admitted that a “section” of vaccinated sheriff office employees had recently been infected with the virus, but did not want to reveal which part of the department they worked in, so the number. Is less specific about.
He added that the agency is providing saliva-based COVID-19 testing to employees and their families who want it.
However, he said there would be no future assignments of different jobs between vaccinated and unvaccinated officers.
“They are grown-up adults and they know where they need to be and what they need to do. I will decide where they work and where they don’t. No, “Hayden said. “You’re talking about a group of people carrying guns, so they’re making pretty good decisions.”
Other county units correspond to test policies
Mayor Penny Postoak Ferguson recently announced a new immunization and testing policy. This will affect 2,680 employees under the mayor’s office and will take effect on Monday, August 23.
This policy is intended to provide additional security in the event of a Delta variant. Similar measures have been taken in Kansas City, Missouri and Jackson County, Missouri.
However, the Postoak Ferguson Directive does not apply to employees outside the county mayor’s territory, including sheriffs employees responding to Hayden.
Park employees are also managed individually. Park district officials said they were still considering any measures that should be taken based on the data, spokesman Richard Smalley said. The county’s library system is subject to vaccination regulations, a spokesman there said, and the district attorney’s office is also participating in the Post-Oak Ferguson directive.
The mayor’s office discussed the new policy with the sheriff, but sheriff employees do not need to participate, Post-Oak Ferguson said.
However, the sheriff requested the kit for voluntary testing.
Overall, cases of coronavirus in Johnson County have been on the rise since the arrival of the Delta variant, and hospital medical personnel have recently warned that beds and ICUs are full.
According to JCDHE data, the county-wide vaccination rate is 57.8% for complete vaccinations and 63.5% for single vaccinations.
This story was originally published Seany mission post.
