High Vitamin D Intake Associated with Reduced Risk of Early-onset Colon Cancer

High doses of vitamin D have been associated with a approximately 51% reduction in the risk of early-onset colorectal cancer in a large cohort of women under the age of 50, according to recently published studies.

Data printed in the journal Gastroenterology — We also showed that most of the protective factors for early-onset colorectal cancer are due to dietary intake of vitamin D rather than supplement intake.

Previous studies have shown that higher levels of vitamin D Reduced risk of developing colorectal cancer In the whole population, and Improved survival From illness.

However, little is known about the protective factors for vitamin D in young people.

“We have decided to focus on vitamin D and early-onset colon cancer because of the increasing proportion of vitamin D deficiency in the US population over the last few decades,” said a senior co-author of the study. Dr. Kimmy Ng said: Interview with CURE®. “The incidence of vitamin D deficiency and deficiency is significantly higher than it was decades ago, and the increase in vitamin D deficiency appears to be parallel to the other increases seen in young-onset colorectal cancer. “

As a result, Ng et al., An associate professor at Harvard Medical School and director of juvenile colorectal cancer at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, found that the increased incidence of vitamin D deficiency was associated with colorectal cancer in young people. It contributes to the increase in the incidence.

Ng et al. Conducted vitamin D intake and risk of precursors such as early-onset colorectal cancer and polyps in more than 90,000 women who were nurses between the ages of 25 and 42 at the time of enrollment in the 1989 study. We analyzed the possibility of association. .. Participants enrolled in the Nurse Health Survey II were required to complete a self-administered questionnaire about demographics, lifestyle factors, medical and other health-related information every two years after enrollment.

The development of early-onset colorectal cancer, which is thought to be a diagnosis of illness before age 50, was the main goal of a study by Ng and colleagues.

The authors of the study identified 111 outbreaks of early-onset colorectal cancer during a follow-up study of results from 94,205 women from 1991 to 2015.

After reviewing the data, Ng et al. Confirmed that the higher the intake of vitamin D, the lower the risk of developing colorectal cancer in people under the age of 50. In addition, according to Ng, daily intake of more than 450 units of vitamin D was associated with maximum benefit. However, she also explained that researchers observed protective effects in people who consumed more than 300 units of vitamin D per day.

People can get these levels of vitamin D by consuming about three glasses of milk daily, Ng says.

She also advised that people can naturally raise vitamin D levels when exposed to sunlight. However, Ng warned people to avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight due to the risk of skin cancer.

“So it’s not always the best way to raise your vitamin D status,” she said.

In general, Ng explained that it is difficult for people to get significant amounts of vitamin D from their diet. As a result, most people, especially in the northeastern United States, rely on supplements to raise their vitamin D levels.

However, as these studies show, significant daily vitamin D levels were not needed to experience protective effects against early-onset colorectal cancer.

“300 units per day was associated with a reduction of about 50% in risk,” said Ng. “The Medical Institute recommends that adults at average risk take 600 units of vitamin D per day. As long as they meet normal dietary requirements, it should be associated with benefits. is.”

According to Ng, the main thing people should take from a study is to talk to their doctor about how they can improve their vitamin D levels.

Ng also explained that studies on the incidence of early-onset colorectal cancer, such as this one, are of great importance. In fact, she said it was a complete mystery as to why the disease was increasing in adolescents. And concerns, as she emphasized, are some studies that colorectal cancer is predicted to be the number one cause of cancer-related death by 2030 among people between the ages of 20 and 49. ..

“Why this happens if you want to identify what the root cause is, what the high-risk profile is, and allow the high-risk profile to target these people for early screening. It’s very important to find out if you’re doing it, “she concludes.

