A child dies from a rare brain infection in a pond amoeba

A child in North Carolina died after developing a rare brain infection caused by an amoeba found in freshwater, state health officials said Tuesday.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services news release The unidentified child died on Friday, known as Naegleria Faureli, “after developing a disease caused by a naturally occurring amoeba in freshwater.”

The child became ill after swimming in a private pond in a family residence in central North Carolina earlier this month.

“Our heartfelt condolences and sympathy lies with the child’s family and friends,” state epidemiologist Zack Moore said in the release. “These infections are very rare, but this is important to remind us that this amoeba exists in North Carolina and there are actions that people can take to reduce the risk of infection when swimming in the summer. That’s it. ”

Laboratory tests at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed that the child’s illness is caused by Naegleria faureli. Amoeba is not dangerous to swallow, but “pushing up the nose” can cause illness, North Carolina officials said in a Tuesday announcement.

A Naegleria faureli infection, called primary amebic meningoencephalitis, can initially cause headaches, fever, nausea, and vomiting. More developed infections can cause stiff shoulders, seizures, and coma.It has Case fatality rate of 97% or moreAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Naegleria fowleri It is generally called “brain-eating amoeba”.

North Carolina health officials have advised people to “limit the amount of water that can climb their noses” when in freshwater, avoiding digging up sediments in freshwater areas. To protect yourself from amoeba.

Between 1962 and 2019, there were 147 known Naegleria fowleri infections in the United States.

Death of a child in North Carolina Come within a week After a Californian boy died of an amoeba infection. David Pruitt, 7, from Tehoma County, California, died on August 7.