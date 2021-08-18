Oregon sets new daily records for 2,941 coronavirus cases, increasing hospitalization by 11% overnight





Oregon set a new daily record on Tuesday, breaking old records with 2,941 confirmed coronavirus infections as the number of Oregon residents hospitalized for COVID-19 surged. Health officials reported that 838 people are currently hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19. This is 86 more COVID-19 patients than Monday, an increase of 11% overnight. The coronavirus pandemic is spreading particularly rapidly in southern Oregon, where vaccination rates are lagging. Some intensive care units in hospitals have reached or are nearly full. The summer surge is driven by the delta variant, an infectious version of the coronavirus. This is the cause of 96% of known COVID-19 infections in the state. Tuesday’s numbers also included even tougher news. Fifteen deaths were reported and the daily test positive rate was 12.2%. Both old records of Oregon’s daily incident came last week: 2,329 last Tuesday and 2,387 Thursday. State officials said the latest numbers included some holdover cases that weren’t reported over the weekend, as were records at the time last Tuesday. If there are new cases by county: Baker (3), Benton (29), Clatsop (151), Clatsop (36), Colombia (71), Couse (76), Crook (27), Curry (8), Deschutz (94), Douglas (300), Gilliam (6), Harney (14), Hood River (12), Jackson (247), Jefferson (11), Josephine (110), Clatsop (52), Lane (253), Lincoln (42), Lynn (110) , Malheur (39), Marion (363), Morrow (11), Multnomah (145), Polk (43), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (84), Union (40), Wallowa (4), Wasco (25) , Washington (420) and Yamhill (88). hospitalization: 838 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of 86 from Monday. This includes 222 people in the intensive care unit, an increase of 16 from Monday. Who died: The state did not immediately reveal details of the 15 people who died. vaccination: Oregon reported 6,439 newly administered doses, including 3,200 on Monday and the rest from the previous day. Since it started: Oregon reports that 245,758 people have been confirmed or estimated to be infected and 2,964 have died. This is the lowest per capita number in the United States. To date, the state has reported 4,732,954 vaccinations, with 2,354,372 fully vaccinated and 203,117 partially vaccinated. For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/ -Dag Perry

