Doctors dispel the myths surrounding COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy

South Mississippi (WLOX)-Obstetrician Dr. Alisha Ware has heard all sorts of false rumors about what COVID-19 vaccination does to pregnant women, from stillbirths to changes in the DNA of children.

That’s all wrong.

“I think there are many misconceptions because the biology of this vaccine is more complex than some of the other vaccines we’ve seen,” Ware said from the Biloxi office last week. “Not everyone uses high school biology classes every day, so it’s a bit complicated for an amateur to understand.”

That lack of understanding has led to tragic consequences.

Last week, two pregnant Mississippi women died of COVID-19.

Neither was vaccinated.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, a state medical officer, said Call Coast Business Leader Last Week..

“If those people had been vaccinated, they wouldn’t be dead,” he said.

Studies have shown that unvaccinated pregnant women infected with COVID-19 are prone to serious illness and have potentially life-threatening complications.

According to the State Department, there have been 109 pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mississippi since the outbreak of the pandemic. Six of them died.

Pregnant women were not included in the initial vaccine study, so doctors like Singing River Health System’s Ware could not provide much guidance to patients.

“When the vaccine first came out and people asked me about safety, I said there was no data,” she said. “It’s not that you shouldn’t be vaccinated or it’s not safe, but you didn’t do anything to support them either way.”

Since then it has changed.

“Now, many people are vaccinated during and before pregnancy. There is no reason to think that these thousands of vaccines will cause problems during pregnancy,” said Ware. I am.

In the last three weeks, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the CDC have recommended vaccination of pregnant women with COVID-19.

Still, concerns and rumors continue.

Ricky Reals was recently treated for COVID-19 at one of the Memorial Hospitals in the Gulfport Infusion Clinic. He talked about the decision that his family would not be vaccinated. The couple has a one-year-old daughter.

“That was the decision my wife and I made together,” Ryals said. “The more I talked about, the more I decided not to get it because of the simple fact that if I wanted more children, I thought I needed more information about vaccination and future causes.”

Dr. Ware said he frequently hears this concern.

“There is no reason to think this will affect childbirth,” she said.

Another common internet myth has suggested that the mRNA vaccine targets the same protein that women used to develop the placenta.

“There was no science associated with it,” Ware said. “It’s a theoretical question, and it was actually exposed by thousands of people who became pregnant after vaccination.”

What has been proven is a bonus to the baby if the mother is vaccinated.

“”Antibodies from the mother are transferred to breast milk“Therefore, if the mother is vaccinated during pregnancy or lactation, those antibodies will be transferred to the baby and provide the baby with passive immunity.”

To encourage women who were hesitant during pregnancy to get the vaccine, Gulfport Memorial Hospital is now offering postnatal vaccinations.

