Health
Doctors dispel the myths surrounding COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy
South Mississippi (WLOX)-Obstetrician Dr. Alisha Ware has heard all sorts of false rumors about what COVID-19 vaccination does to pregnant women, from stillbirths to changes in the DNA of children.
“I think there are many misconceptions because the biology of this vaccine is more complex than some of the other vaccines we’ve seen,” Ware said from the Biloxi office last week. “Not everyone uses high school biology classes every day, so it’s a bit complicated for an amateur to understand.”
That lack of understanding has led to tragic consequences.
Last week, two pregnant Mississippi women died of COVID-19.
Neither was vaccinated.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, a state medical officer, said Call Coast Business Leader Last Week..
“If those people had been vaccinated, they wouldn’t be dead,” he said.
Studies have shown that unvaccinated pregnant women infected with COVID-19 are prone to serious illness and have potentially life-threatening complications.
According to the State Department, there have been 109 pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mississippi since the outbreak of the pandemic. Six of them died.
Pregnant women were not included in the initial vaccine study, so doctors like Singing River Health System’s Ware could not provide much guidance to patients.
“When the vaccine first came out and people asked me about safety, I said there was no data,” she said. “It’s not that you shouldn’t be vaccinated or it’s not safe, but you didn’t do anything to support them either way.”
Since then it has changed.
“Now, many people are vaccinated during and before pregnancy. There is no reason to think that these thousands of vaccines will cause problems during pregnancy,” said Ware. I am.
In the last three weeks, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the CDC have recommended vaccination of pregnant women with COVID-19.
Still, concerns and rumors continue.
Ricky Reals was recently treated for COVID-19 at one of the Memorial Hospitals in the Gulfport Infusion Clinic. He talked about the decision that his family would not be vaccinated. The couple has a one-year-old daughter.
“That was the decision my wife and I made together,” Ryals said. “The more I talked about, the more I decided not to get it because of the simple fact that if I wanted more children, I thought I needed more information about vaccination and future causes.”
Dr. Ware said he frequently hears this concern.
“There is no reason to think this will affect childbirth,” she said.
Another common internet myth has suggested that the mRNA vaccine targets the same protein that women used to develop the placenta.
“There was no science associated with it,” Ware said. “It’s a theoretical question, and it was actually exposed by thousands of people who became pregnant after vaccination.”
What has been proven is a bonus to the baby if the mother is vaccinated.
“”Antibodies from the mother are transferred to breast milk“Therefore, if the mother is vaccinated during pregnancy or lactation, those antibodies will be transferred to the baby and provide the baby with passive immunity.”
To encourage women who were hesitant during pregnancy to get the vaccine, Gulfport Memorial Hospital is now offering postnatal vaccinations.
Copyright 2021 WLOX.. all rights reserved.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.wlox.com/2021/08/18/doctor-dispels-myths-surrounding-covid-19-vaccines-pregnancy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]