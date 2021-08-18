Tuesday update: Missouri remains in the red zone.State profile report shows new cases down 21%

The latest state profile report shows that Missouri remains at high levels of COVID-19 infection. However, the report shows that the number of new cases has decreased by 21% to 261 cases per 100,000 people.

The report shows that Missouri had more than 16,044 new cases of COVID-19 in the week of August 13.

The report also shows that 183 inhabitants have died from the coronavirus, an increase of 8 percent from the previous week.

All counties, with the exception of two, are in the red zone or high levels of infection. Schuyler County was in the yellow zone in the previous report and rose to orange in this report. Worth County is in the Orange Zone and is now blue. And Pemiscot County is in the orange zone and is now red.

Almost 4% of Missouri residents have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once, and more than 42% are considered to be fully vaccinated.

According to reports, nearly 52% of coronavirus cases are considered delta mutants.

According to the report, 32 hospitals are addressing staff shortages, accounting for 27% of hospitals in the state, an increase of 1.1% from the previous report. Currently, seven hospitals are addressing supply shortages, the same as in the previous report.

Vaccination rates have dropped slightly. 53,575 people over the age of 18 started vaccination last week. This is 1.9% lower than the previous report. 10,837 12-17 people started the vaccine last week, which is 2.4% lower than the previous report. And 64,153 people over the age of 12 started the vaccine last week. This is 2.0% lower than the previous report.

Missouri Conservation Department Closes Headquarters and Two Sites for COVID

NS Missouri Conservation Department The headquarters was closed after the employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Department officials report that positive people worked in multiple areas of the building.

The building is closed until Friday morning.

In addition, COVID-19 precautions will close two locations throughout the state.

The agency’s Clinton office is not open to the public on Tuesday and will be open to the public on Monday.

The Lake City Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will be closed on Wednesday and will be open to the public on Wednesday.

Sederia Board of Education Approves Students and Staff to Wear Masks

The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education approved a resolution on Monday requiring students, staff, and visitors to wear masks in all school district buildings from Wednesday.

Authorities say the resolution will be reviewed at regular monthly meetings of the board of directors.

The Sederia school district follows other school districts that require masks. Jefferson City issued a mandate on Monday and Colombia issued a mandate on Friday.

Boone County reports the 130th coronavirus-related death.More active cases

NS Departure from Boone County, ColombiaMento of public health and welfare services reported one coronavirus-related death on Tuesday. This brings the total number of deaths from the coronavirus in Boone County to 130. This individual is over 80 years old and died on July 31st.

The county also reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Currently, there are 638 active cases in the county, an increase of 18 from Monday. The county currently has a reported total of 22,200 COVID-19 cases.

The county reported that 21,432 cases were removed from quarantine, an increase of 21 cases from Monday.

Boone County is ranked 8th in the state, with the highest number of coronavirus cases in total over the past week. Cases decreased by 19.7% that week. According to the county inspection rate is 10.2%. Missouri Health Departmenth and senior services.

The positive rate rose to 27.7 from August 6th to the week before Thursday.

Health department hospitals remain yellow and there are 127 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals, 29 of whom are Boone County residents. Of these, 35 are in the intensive care unit and 11 are on ventilator.

NS Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard Reported that 99,317 residents received the first vaccination in Boon County and 87,258 Boon County residents completed the vaccination. Boone County is the country with the highest percentage of county residents in central Missouri who received at least one 55% vaccine. The second closest county in the state is St. Louis County with 54%.

Boone County is the first in the state, with 48.4% of the population reported to have completed the coronavirus vaccine. St. Louis County is the second county in the state, with 47.5% of its population completed vaccination.

Cole County has the second highest first vaccination rate in central Missouri at 47.2%. Montgomery County is third with 42.6%.

The Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department has also announced their decision to give people in need of the coronavirus vaccine a third coronavirus vaccine.

If a person is eligible for a third dose due to his condition, they may go to a local vaccinated person to seek a third dose. Individuals should consult with their healthcare provider about their medical condition and whether additional doses are appropriate for them.

The Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department reports that if you sign a form stating that you are eligible for a third dose, you will receive a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Individuals are required to present a CDC COVID-19 vaccination card at the third vaccination.

Cole County reports seven new coronavirus-related deaths. 135 in total

NS Coal County Health Department Twenty-eight new cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday.

According to the dashboard update, there are 10,009 resident cases and a total of 282 long-term care facility resident cases. This will result in a total of 10,291 cases in the county.

The county currently reports 135 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began. This is most common in central Missouri. Cole County added seven deaths on Tuesday-after a weekly review of the state’s death certificate, two at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Cole County is ranked 19th in the state with the highest number of coronavirus cases per capita in the past week. Cases decreased by 18.1% that week. According to the county inspection rate is 14.9%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

NS Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard About 41% of the county’s population reports that it is fully vaccinated.

Authorities now say that individuals who have been vaccinated with Pfizer or Motona COVID-19 vaccines are at the same level if the patient undergoes a solid organ transplant or if the patient is immune vulnerable.

At this time, the Coal County Health Department does not offer booster shots.

However, the Capital Region Medical Center, St Mary’s Hospital, Jefferson City Medical Group, and Jefferson City’s Community Health Center can make first, second, and now third shots.

Boon Health encourages employees to get vaccinated, but no vaccination is required

Boone Health said Tuesday that it created an incentive for employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but did not require injections.

Boone Hospital and several clinic operators said in a news release that fully vaccinated employees are participating in a weekly draw for prizes. According to Boon Health, hard-working employees will need to follow additional safety practices from October 4th.

The organization also sought to ease fears of unvaccinated employees.

“Regardless of vaccination status, all employees wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure a safe environment and safe patient care for each other while in the hospital or clinic. We need to, “said Boone Health. “To date, there was no evidence of patient and employee infections at Boon Health.”

MU Health Care, another major hospital operator in the county, requires employees to be vaccinated.

Boon County hospitals are feeling the tension from a wave of delta variant-fueled cases that span the region. They were treating 135 coronavirus patients as of Monday It restricted some transfers and procedures. Visitors are also restricted.

Missouri continues to lag behind in vaccination rates, with only 43.2% of the population fully vaccinated.. Fares in Boone County are slightly higher, with 48.4% fully vaccinated.

NS State Health Dashboard Added 124 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday morning. The pandemic death toll in Missouri is currently 10,152.

Included in the addition Previous 86 deaths.. State health officials associated the death with COVID-19 after checking the death certificate weekly.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recorded 1,501 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, for a total of 604,336 pandemics.

The state health dashboard also showed 596 potential cases of new COVID-19. In total, 120,160 possible cases were found by antigen testing.

The 7-day COVID-19 positive rate dropped slightly, currently only 14.2% across the state, but hospitalizations have increased by more than 100.

The latest data from the state show that 2,380 people were being treated for coronavirus at a Missouri hospital on Saturday. Of those patients, 660 received intensive care.