Covid-19 NZ: Judith Collins says the government should vaccinate everyone after the outbreak of the community delta

National leader Judith Collins states that the government should open the vaccine eligibility to all adults to address the outbreak of Covid-19 in the new community.

Collins supported the call to blockade the country on Tuesday night, saying decisive action was needed in the face of the highly contagious Delta stock.

Robert Kitchen / Staff National leader Judith Collins said the vaccine should be available to anyone who wants it. (File photo)

she said thing New Zealand needed a much higher vaccination rate so that it could fight the virus without a blockade.

“We are in a very vulnerable position and ranked 120th in the world. We have seen what is happening in Sydney, where Delta variants are endemic. Vaccination rates are a bit better than us. But that’s certainly not something I’m proud of, “says Collins.

read more:

* Covid-19 Live: Workers at Auckland Hospital were positive, bringing the total number of cases to 5, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

* Covid-19 NZ: What You Need to Know About Level 4 Blockade

* Covid-19: Auckland Hospital is taking “immediate action” to stop the spread, the ministry says



New South Wales is currently fully vaccinated in 27.8% of the population aged 16 and over, while New Zealand is fully vaccinated in 22.2% of the population aged 16 and over.

Collins suggested that if the country is well vaccinated, the government should vaccinate everyone over the age of 16.

“For those who are qualified and those who aren’t, the government will probably vaccinate everyone and mess around with,” You are now allowed to come, you are not allowed to come. ” It’s time to quit, “Collins said.

“They need to reassure the public that they actually have enough vaccines in the country.”

Currently, people who are not in the priority group can book the vaccine only if they are over 50 years old, but that age drops to 40 years old on Wednesday, 30 years old on August 25, and 16 years old on September 1. It is set to do.

All vaccinations will be suspended for at least 48 hours while the government is considering whether it can be safely implemented at Level 4.

The government may not have inventory for immediate vaccination in the rest of the country. I was vaccinated about 300,000 times a week, and last week I was vaccinated a little less than 200,000 times, but I was vaccinated for several days. New Zealand needs to administer an additional 5.8m dose to vaccinate the entire population over the age of 16.

Collins said he hopes to avoid the long-term blockade seen in Sydney.

“I hope we can get over this. If everyone does what they are supposed to do and re-staff the vaccination center and start receiving their vaccinations,” Collins said. Said.

She said from her vaccination experience that it could be done safely at level 4, so the government seems to have taken only 48 hours to determine if the protocol was being followed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday morning that he hopes the vaccination center will go back into operation before 48 hours have passed.

She said the government is considering introducing “drive-through” vaccinations for safety.

In the week prior to the suspension, New Zealand received an average of 43,635 daily doses. If that rate continues, all kiwis over the age of 16 will be vaccinated by December 28th.

MedSafe also provides conditional approval for vaccines aged 12 to 16 years. However, the government is still considering whether to allow this.