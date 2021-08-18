Health
Covid-19: Experts say vaccine levels are too low to consider unblocked reactions
Nowhere in New Zealand is the vaccination rate close. COVID-19 Community case not involved BlockadeSaid the expert.
Kuomintang leader Judith Collins on Tuesday night Level 4 blockade It was the only course of action, pointing to the country’s relatively low vaccination coverage.
Although not entirely against Collins, Professor Michael Baker and Professor Nick Wilson have stated that, based on current evidence, the blockade is the best way to tackle the outbreak.
Said both Current level of vaccinated kiwi It was far from the level needed to consider other course of action, especially when dealing with highly infectious Delta variants.
read more:
* Covid-19 NZ: Judith Collins says the government should vaccinate everyone after the outbreak of the community delta
* Covid-19 NZ: The nation rushes into a blockade after the mystery community incident ends its golden age
* Public Health Experts: No, you shouldn’t aim to live with Covid-19 as you would with the flu
According to Wilson, the decision to push the country into a level 4 blockade showed authorities learned from the Australian state, which quickly responded to the outbreak of Delta variants in the blockade.
He said New South Wales, which currently has more than 400 new cases a day, was too slow to respond and relied too much on contact tracing alone.
“We have a very long way to go from the optimal immunization range. Even if up to 50% of the population is vaccinated, the risk of overwhelming the health care system due to a large outbreak is very high. increase.”
Baker, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago, said the evidence so far is Elimination is the best course of action Before trying to suppress and live with the virus.
He said New Zealand needs to be in the process of vaccination of anyone who wants to vaccinate children up to the age of 12 before taking any other steps.
“In the future, the vaccinated population will be able to live with the virus because of regular boosters and some public health measures, and thousands of people die each year from the infection. We may accept that we may, “Baker said.
“If you care about evidence and evidence-based policies, New Zealand is doing the right thing.”
Living with the virus isn’t working well anywhere in the world, according to Baker, but it could change as more research progresses.
“People forget New Zealand’s privileged position because we can choose the future, while most countries are pandemic-driven. They choose other options. can not.”
Talk to thing Last night, Collins said the government should vaccinate anyone over the age of 16 if there is a sufficient supply.
“For those who are qualified and those who aren’t, the government will probably vaccinate everyone and mess around with,” You are now allowed to come, you are not allowed to come. ” It’s time to quit, “Collins said.
“They need to reassure the public that they actually have enough vaccines in the country.”
Currently, people who are not in the priority group can book the vaccine only if they are over 50 years old, but that age drops to 40 years old on Wednesday, 30 years old on August 25, and 16 years old on September 1. It is set to do.
but, Vaccination has been suspended for 48 hours As authorities began to deal with recent outbreaks.
Both Baker and Wilson said that vaccination of essential workers as soon as possible would be one way to close the potential gap in the system.
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/126111386/covid19-vaccine-levels-too-low-to-consider-nolockdown-response-experts-say
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]