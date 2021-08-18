Covid-19: Experts say vaccine levels are too low to consider unblocked reactions

Nowhere in New Zealand is the vaccination rate close. COVID-19 Community case not involved BlockadeSaid the expert.

Kuomintang leader Judith Collins on Tuesday night Level 4 blockade It was the only course of action, pointing to the country’s relatively low vaccination coverage.

Although not entirely against Collins, Professor Michael Baker and Professor Nick Wilson have stated that, based on current evidence, the blockade is the best way to tackle the outbreak.

Said both Current level of vaccinated kiwi It was far from the level needed to consider other course of action, especially when dealing with highly infectious Delta variants.

According to Wilson, the decision to push the country into a level 4 blockade showed authorities learned from the Australian state, which quickly responded to the outbreak of Delta variants in the blockade.

He said New South Wales, which currently has more than 400 new cases a day, was too slow to respond and relied too much on contact tracing alone.

“We have a very long way to go from the optimal immunization range. Even if up to 50% of the population is vaccinated, the risk of overwhelming the health care system due to a large outbreak is very high. increase.”

supply Professor Michael Baker said removal remains the best defense against New Zealand viruses.

Baker, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago, said the evidence so far is Elimination is the best course of action Before trying to suppress and live with the virus.

He said New Zealand needs to be in the process of vaccination of anyone who wants to vaccinate children up to the age of 12 before taking any other steps.

“In the future, the vaccinated population will be able to live with the virus because of regular boosters and some public health measures, and thousands of people die each year from the infection. We may accept that we may, “Baker said.

“If you care about evidence and evidence-based policies, New Zealand is doing the right thing.”

Living with the virus isn’t working well anywhere in the world, according to Baker, but it could change as more research progresses.

“People forget New Zealand’s privileged position because we can choose the future, while most countries are pandemic-driven. They choose other options. can not.”

Robert Kitchen / Staff Judith Collins said vaccination deployment in New Zealand was too slow.

Talk to thing Last night, Collins said the government should vaccinate anyone over the age of 16 if there is a sufficient supply.

“For those who are qualified and those who aren’t, the government will probably vaccinate everyone and mess around with,” You are now allowed to come, you are not allowed to come. ” It’s time to quit, “Collins said.

“They need to reassure the public that they actually have enough vaccines in the country.”

Currently, people who are not in the priority group can book the vaccine only if they are over 50 years old, but that age drops to 40 years old on Wednesday, 30 years old on August 25, and 16 years old on September 1. It is set to do.

but, Vaccination has been suspended for 48 hours As authorities began to deal with recent outbreaks.

Both Baker and Wilson said that vaccination of essential workers as soon as possible would be one way to close the potential gap in the system.