Covid-19 NZ: Why do scientists say there are 50 to 120 cases of delta outbreaks?

Health Director at a press conference at 1:00 pm on Wednesday Dr. Ashley Bloomfield talked about Covid-19 modeling Suggested that there could be 50 to 120 cases.

Modeling was done by Professor Michael Planck and Professor Shaun Hendy of the University of Canterbury, both Te Punaha Matatini..

The two scientists have been responsible for a wide range of tasks during the pandemic to inform them of their response. It is important to note that it is both men who first say that modeling is limited by incomplete data.

Currently, we do not know everything about this outbreak. But it is useful to know what governments, especially those at the forefront of public health, such as contact tracers, are against.

For clarity, the numbers 50-120 are an estimated number of people who may have been infected before Tuesday’s positive test results. These are people who may not yet be symptomatic. They may not know that they have a Covid-19.

Talk to thing, Planck explained how they reached such numbers. Basically, it starts with one case and various possibilities, such as when Covid-19 began to spread in New Zealand.

Christel Yardley / Stuff Residents of the Coromandel are queued for hours to take the test.

Let’s start from there. It is not known at this time when the virus began to spread. What we know is that it is from New South Wales (NSW).

On July 23, 2021, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced: Free quarantine trip to Australia will be put on hold.. Until July 30, the government launched a controlled return flight for all New Zealanders. There were some requirements:

Everyone had to be negative on the pre-departure test.

People in New South Wales had to go into controlled quarantine and quarantine (MIQ) for 14 days.

People in Victoria had to be self-quarantined on their return and had to test negative on the third day.

At that time, NSW travelers were already limited. I also learned at 1:00 pm that there were three cases of MIQ in Sydney since July 1st.

During the travel bubble, the government required travelers from Australia to undergo pre-departure testing. But it didn’t check everyone. thing Only days before the announcement of the closure, it was reported that 100 people were identified trying to enter the country without pre-departure testing.

Also, travel restrictions for people flying from Australia were quite patchwork until the announcement on July 23.Yes, New Zealand has introduced restrictions on arrivals from individual states, but Australia Suffering from rule breakers traveling across state boundaries.. Is it possible that someone with Covid-19 invaded before the bubble burst?

It seems unlikely that Delta has been here for weeks for two reasons.According to this work MIT MedicalIt takes about 3-5 days for the average person in Delta to test positive for the virus.

“In contrast, data from the 2020 outbreak showed that it took an average of 6 days from exposure to the positive test, which peaked at 5.61, in the range of 5 to 8 days.” Certainly we would have known about it before Tuesday.

Combine that with the fact that the variants spread very easily and are much more infectious than previous variants.

That said, Planck said Delta could have been here for quite some time and could potentially be “smoldering.” The incubation times outlined above are average. For some people, it may take much longer for symptoms to appear. This is a very serious virus, but the majority of people still have mild symptoms such as the cold of winter.

It’s also worth remembering Not everyone spreads the virus to a large number of people.. The virus may not have fired immediately.

“If it turns out that we can establish a close relationship with cases returning from New South Wales through the MIQ system, the outbreak may be on a smaller scale,” Planck said.

“If the source case was transmitted to New Zealand from another Australian state that did not need to enter MIQ, the virus could have spread undetected for some time and the outbreak could be much larger. “

Therefore, modeling started in one case and was inferred from it. Scientists use other data points, such as the probability that each individual will be tested. For example, only 10-20% of people take the test, so the Covid-19 can pass a significant number of people without being picked up.

Modeling can be refined when the data reappears.

Planck has a so-called level 4 blockade R or the number of reproductions less than 1. This is the average number of people infected with the virus. If it exceeds 1, the virus will spread, and if it is less than 1, the virus will not spread. Without the limit, the R number of the delta is about 5. That is, on average, a person infects the other five.

We hope that the blockade will bring R below one, but the number of daily cases does not always tell us immediately. The case is cultured and the virus may have spread before the blockade. In other words, it can take at least a week for the downtrend to appear, and everything is going well.

“If you’re lucky, you can escape in a relatively small number of cases. That’s certainly a serious situation,” Planck said.