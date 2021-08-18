Unit block with hard lockdown as COVID outbreaks in support homes and Newcastle cases increase





There are 15 new COVID-19 cases in the Hunter Region as outbreaks occur in Newcastle’s elderly care and disability support groups. Key Point: Hunter New England Regional Health District has a total of 145 cases

ConnectAbility tests residents daily after three workers have been tested positive

A family of three in Cardiff’s apartment was infected with the virus 10 are in Newcastle, 3 are in Lake Macquarie, and 2 are in Maitland. Seven people were infected in the community. All cases are linked to known sources. Newcastle’s Connect Ability states that some vulnerable residents may have caught the coronavirus from infected staff. This organization supports the elderly and people with severe disabilities. Three workers on the premises of Rambuton, Glendale and Meleweather are positive, and residents of these homes are quarantined and inspected daily. Live Update: Read our blog for the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic CEO David Carey said many workers will be vaccinated for the second time this week. “Many staff are on the first vaccine, and most clients also have at least the first vaccine,” he said. “The demand for the second vaccination is so high that the staff is still in the queue.” Read more about the COVID-19 vaccine: Carrie said there are some unvaccinated residents with serious health conditions that can be exacerbated by the vaccine. “Family and parents have decided not to vaccinate because they could put their health at greater risk,” he said. As of August 15, 50% of people over the age of 16 in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie were vaccinated once and 21.3% were fully vaccinated, according to new federal data. Elsewhere in the region, 45.6% of people are vaccinated once and 24.8% are fully vaccinated. Family members in the Start Street apartment were tested positive for the virus. ((( ABC News: Los McLaughlin ). Cardiff Tower Hard Lockdown Dozens of residents of Cardiff’s apartment tower near Newcastle face anxious waits after three COVID incidents block their buildings. Hunter New England Health confirmed that all members of the same family were tested positive for the virus and moved to another location for quarantine. Tracey Henshaw has an elderly friend who lives in a complex. “She doesn’t know anything-this was all a shock to them, and she was told she couldn’t get out on the balcony,” she said. “She has serious health problems, so does her husband. “Fortunately, they have each other — but the majority, who intends to take care of them?” Want more local news? Sign up for ABC Newcastle’s weekly email newsletter. The remaining residents of the 30 units of the Start Road apartment were all wiped with cotton swabs and told to stay in the building until the results returned. Hunter New England Health states that it plans to deliver food to the unit if a two-week quarantine period is required. What do you want to know about COVID-19? How did the pandemic affect you?Send your questions and comments here..

