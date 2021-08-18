Health
Myths and facts about COVID-19 vaccination
But in reality, the mRNA technology behind the Pfizer and Modana vaccines has been developed for almost 20 years, and an important feature of this technology is the ability to produce vaccines quickly.
No omissions were made in testing the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. It followed the same process as other vaccines, but to speed things up, pharmaceutical companies performed different stages of the study at the same time rather than in sequence. Volunteers signed up immediately. And the drug company started making the vaccine before it knew if it would be approved, so it was ready to be administered immediately.
In deciding to grant the vaccine for emergency use, the FDA had ample evidence from a study involving tens of thousands of volunteers. And in the months since millions took them, the vaccines continued to show their safety and efficacy.
Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine alters people’s DNA.
fact: The rumor probably arose because two of the vaccines used a genetic method that most of us didn’t understand: messenger RNA or mRNA. But you don’t need a course in genetics to understand this simple fact. The mRNA vaccine does not approach the DNA and therefore cannot affect the DNA. It enters the cell but does not have access to the nucleus where the DNA is stored.
Instead, mRNA directs cells to make a “peplomer” of the coronavirus. This triggers the body to make antibodies. The mRNA dissolves quickly and the spikes also dissolve, but the body’s own antibodies remain and are ready to attack when the actual coronavirus appears.
Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine can cause infertility.
fact: wrong. This rumor was revealed by another misunderstanding in human biology. False reports on social media falsely claim that the coronavirus peplomer is the same as another peaplomer involved in placental growth, and that the vaccine can attack the placenta. But that’s wrong. The two peaplomers are completely different and the vaccine does not attack the placenta or affect childbirth.
Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine contains a mysterious ingredient that can have long-term effects.
fact: There is no mystery. The components of the vaccine are listed on the CDC website. They contain typical vaccine ingredients such as fat capsules, salts and small amounts of sugar to protect the mRNA. They do not contain fetal lung tissue or microchips to track you. They are actually unfounded conspiracy theories.
In rare cases where the vaccine causes problems, it is identified within 2 months, usually within a few days.
Myth: Young and healthy people are better off trusting their immune system than risking vaccination.
fact: It is important to weigh the risks of vaccines against the risks of COVID-19.
See what’s happening all over the country. COVID-19 is skyrocketing among unvaccinated people. Thousands of people are sick and dying in areas with low immunization rates. There is a shortage of intensive care units in hospitals. Previously, healthy young people wore ventilators and some died. Many who survive COVID-19 (10% to 30%) endure prolonged symptoms, especially malaise and mental fog, and become unable to work.
Compare it with the side effects of the vaccine. Some people get a little feverish or tired a day. In most cases, there are no symptoms other than arm pain. Severe allergic reactions occur once every 100,000 shots, but they appear quickly and can be quickly remedied with medication. Therefore, it is necessary to observe for 15 minutes after inoculation.
Serious illnesses associated with the COVID-19 vaccine (thrombus and heart inflammation) are extremely rare after vaccination. Both of these conditions are much more likely to occur as a result of a coronavirus infection.
And indeed, young healthy people often have only mild symptoms of COVID-19 (although, again, some people become very ill). But you don’t live alone on a tropical island, and even if it works, you can infect someone who doesn’t. Do you really want to take responsibility for making a loved one or stranger a deadly illness?
Nothing in life is risk-free. However, COVID-19 vaccination is one clear case where the benefits far outweigh the risks.
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/08/17/metro/myths-facts-about-covid-19-vaccination/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]