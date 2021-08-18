Myths and facts about COVID-19 vaccination

But in reality, the mRNA technology behind the Pfizer and Modana vaccines has been developed for almost 20 years, and an important feature of this technology is the ability to produce vaccines quickly.

No omissions were made in testing the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. It followed the same process as other vaccines, but to speed things up, pharmaceutical companies performed different stages of the study at the same time rather than in sequence. Volunteers signed up immediately. And the drug company started making the vaccine before it knew if it would be approved, so it was ready to be administered immediately.

In deciding to grant the vaccine for emergency use, the FDA had ample evidence from a study involving tens of thousands of volunteers. And in the months since millions took them, the vaccines continued to show their safety and efficacy.

Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine alters people’s DNA.

fact: The rumor probably arose because two of the vaccines used a genetic method that most of us didn’t understand: messenger RNA or mRNA. But you don’t need a course in genetics to understand this simple fact. The mRNA vaccine does not approach the DNA and therefore cannot affect the DNA. It enters the cell but does not have access to the nucleus where the DNA is stored.

Instead, mRNA directs cells to make a “peplomer” of the coronavirus. This triggers the body to make antibodies. The mRNA dissolves quickly and the spikes also dissolve, but the body’s own antibodies remain and are ready to attack when the actual coronavirus appears.

Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine can cause infertility.

fact: wrong. This rumor was revealed by another misunderstanding in human biology. False reports on social media falsely claim that the coronavirus peplomer is the same as another peaplomer involved in placental growth, and that the vaccine can attack the placenta. But that’s wrong. The two peaplomers are completely different and the vaccine does not attack the placenta or affect childbirth.

Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine contains a mysterious ingredient that can have long-term effects.

fact: There is no mystery. The components of the vaccine are listed on the CDC website. They contain typical vaccine ingredients such as fat capsules, salts and small amounts of sugar to protect the mRNA. They do not contain fetal lung tissue or microchips to track you. They are actually unfounded conspiracy theories.

In rare cases where the vaccine causes problems, it is identified within 2 months, usually within a few days.

Myth: Young and healthy people are better off trusting their immune system than risking vaccination.

fact: It is important to weigh the risks of vaccines against the risks of COVID-19.

See what’s happening all over the country. COVID-19 is skyrocketing among unvaccinated people. Thousands of people are sick and dying in areas with low immunization rates. There is a shortage of intensive care units in hospitals. Previously, healthy young people wore ventilators and some died. Many who survive COVID-19 (10% to 30%) endure prolonged symptoms, especially malaise and mental fog, and become unable to work.

Compare it with the side effects of the vaccine. Some people get a little feverish or tired a day. In most cases, there are no symptoms other than arm pain. Severe allergic reactions occur once every 100,000 shots, but they appear quickly and can be quickly remedied with medication. Therefore, it is necessary to observe for 15 minutes after inoculation.

Serious illnesses associated with the COVID-19 vaccine (thrombus and heart inflammation) are extremely rare after vaccination. Both of these conditions are much more likely to occur as a result of a coronavirus infection.

And indeed, young healthy people often have only mild symptoms of COVID-19 (although, again, some people become very ill). But you don’t live alone on a tropical island, and even if it works, you can infect someone who doesn’t. Do you really want to take responsibility for making a loved one or stranger a deadly illness?

Nothing in life is risk-free. However, COVID-19 vaccination is one clear case where the benefits far outweigh the risks.