Children under the age of 12 may be vaccinated against COVID this fall: Shot

Switch captions Chris Omera / AP

As the United States is on the verge of a horrific surge in coronavirus cases, many parents naturally want to know when the COVID-19 vaccine will eventually be available to children under the age of 12. ..

This age group is about 50 million Americans And now none of them are eligible for shots. However, scientists are exploring how one of the COVID vaccines currently available to adults can be given to this age group.

Both Pfizer and Modana are conducting large-scale pediatric trials to study the efficacy and safety of using the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in children under the age of 12.

Here’s what you can expect:

What do we know from vaccine research in children under the age of 12?

Researchers have already shared some early findings on how the COVID-19 vaccine is used in young children.

In clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine, the data collected show that one-third of the adult dose is in the optimal range for children under 12 and over 5 years. Dr. Flor Munoz At the Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine conducting Pfizer studies.

“‘Optimal’ means a dose that gives a similar immune response that is defensive with minimal side effects, as seen in adolescence,” she says.

Munoz and her team have enrolled children from 6 months to 11 years old. Her team is currently in the next phase of the study, randomly assigning children to receive either a vaccine or a placebo. By comparing the vaccinated and placebo groups, researchers can be confident that the benefits and risks under study are really related to the vaccine.

Pfizer’s research does not test whether the vaccine actually prevents children from getting sick. Instead, they examine their blood to see if they are making the type of antibody that has been shown to prevent the disease. Studies of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in adults have shown that such antibodies are well protected from someone becoming severely ill with COVID-19. Children will remain part of the study for two years, allowing researchers to determine how long protection will last, whether they will experience rare, long-term health problems, and whether boosters will be needed.

Moderna is implementing Similar pediatric studies Of that COVID-19 vaccine. In that study, only 25% of participants were in the placebo group of the study, so children have a 3 to 1 chance of being vaccinated.

“”We are testing different doses in different age groups because young children may not need the same doses as adults, “says Dr. Jacqueline Miller, Senior Vice President of Moderna.

When will the shots be available?

This depends on how quickly the study collects the data needed and what the Food and Drug Administration regulator ultimately decides when reviewing the results.

At this time, the Pfizer vaccine seems to be the first shot available for children under the age of 12.Vaccine makers by the end of September Emergency use authorization For vaccines in children over 6 years old.

Dr. Phil Dormitzer, chief scientific officer of Pfizer’s virus vaccine, recently told NPR:

A Pfizer spokeswoman told NPR that data on children under the age of 6 would be submitted shortly thereafter.

Moderna, another mRNA COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for use in the United States, can be given to individuals over the age of 18. Moderna says he expects enough data by the end of the year to seek approval for shots that can be given to children between the ages of 6 and 11.

Moderna has recently enrolled 12,000 children to scale up the trial and increase the likelihood of detecting rare but serious adverse events. A Pfizer survey currently plans to enroll up to 4,500 children, a spokeswoman for the company told NPR.

“The safety profile so far is actually comparable to that of adults, and so far there are no safety concerns,” Miller mentions the Moderna vaccine. Data on children under the age of 6 may be submitted to the FDA by “early next year,” but may be submitted more quickly, depending on the registration rate.

Need to give kids COVID-19 shots?

Even with the emergence of new variants, the risk of serious illness from COVID-19 remains significantly lower for young children compared to the adult population. However, with so many infectious diseases occurring every day in the United States, a huge number of children are now exposed to the virus and tested positive.

Between August 5 and 12, more than 120,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported among children. This is about 18% of the total number of cases per week. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“They are mildly ill and less likely to get infected,” says Munoz of the Texas Children’s Hospital. “But they can get infected. They can get serious illnesses and they can get infected with the virus.”

And because there are so many infectious diseases nationwide and there is no protection from vaccines when infected, there is a risk of becoming one of the few unlucky children who will become seriously ill or face long-term symptoms after infection. I have. This is a widespread syndrome. Known as “Long COVID“.

Dr. Paul OffitPediatric vaccine specialists at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia say vaccines for infants are not readily available given the growing number of cases.

It just adds to the sense of urgency. In some parts of the country, hospitals accept a record number of COVID-19 children.

“Currently, more pediatric patients are hospitalized with COVID than at any time before this pandemic,” he said. Dr. Rouen Woodward, The person who oversees the University of Mississippi Medical Center. “We are looking at a group of young patients who are very ill with this.”

and Letter sent earlier this monthThe head of the AAP called on the FDA to “actively work to authorize a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12 as soon as possible.”

“Simply put, the Delta variant has created new and imminent risks to children and adolescents across the country as well for unvaccinated adults,” wrote AAP President. Dr. Lisa Bio Beer..

Many parents do not want to jeopardize their child’s health, especially at the beginning of the school year. This is also reflected in the growing interest from parents seeking to enroll their children in clinical trials.

“I receive multiple emails a day, but unfortunately the spots are limited,” says Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Erin Nicholson, Is conducting research on the Moderna vaccine in children under the age of 12.