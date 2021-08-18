Delta outbreaks related to New South Wales

COVID-19

The link to the Australian outbreak gives authorities key clues as to the potential origin of the Delta invasion, Mark Darder reports.

Genome sequencing of yesterday’s Delta Covid-19 cases revealed that it was associated with the development of Delta in Australia, which began in New South Wales.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the discovery at a press conference Wednesday at 1:00 pm. There, Ashley Bloomfield, director of health, said there were six new cases of Covid-19 in the community. These six cases include the four cases notified this morning. This brings the total range of delta occurrences to date to seven.

According to Ardan, the genomic link means that the virus may have passed MIQ or rode with someone who returned from Australia before the Trans-Tusman bubble was completely closed.

Three people from Sydney have tested positive for MIQ since July 1, according to Ardan. Sequences that could match (or exclude connections) their genome to the genome in the case of the community are still underway.

If a link to MIQ has not been established, the Government is preparing to contact all returnees from Australia before re-imposing MIQ requirements. Even after the Trans-Tusman bubble closed on July 23, New Zealanders outside New South Wales and Victoria were able to return without quarantine for a week. Victorians had to be quarantined at home on their return and tested on the third day. All returnees still had to be negative on pre-departure tests.

The connection with Australia “provides many clues to track as soon as possible,” Ardan said.

So far, the cases of all communities are epidemiologically related to each other. All four announced this morning are living together, one of whom works with a man from Devonport, who was identified yesterday. The two new cases are cohabiting friends.

One of the other cohabitants is a fully vaccinated nurse at Auckland City Hospital and the other is a teacher at Avondale University.

Bloomfield said the incident was “massive” and likely to create many interesting places. He didn’t have all the details, but wanted to flag two particularly important exposures: the Auckland Central Christian Church to meet in Freemans Bay on Sunday and Saturday night, perhaps early Sunday. Sky City Casino on time.

NS An up-to-date list of places of interest can be found on the Ministry of Public Health website...

“We absolutely anticipate more incidents,” Ardan said.

Modeling from Tepnahamatatini as seen by Bloomfield showed that outbreaks may currently include 50 to 120 cases. It depended on how far the first identified case was from the border.

Ardan also provided updates on two other issues. The use of essential masks and the deployment of vaccines.

From 11:59 pm on Wednesday, masks will be required for people visiting important businesses such as supermarkets and pharmacies, staff at these venues, and people at the bus terminal at the station. This is in addition to the existing requirement to wear a mask on public transport, taxis and domestic flights.

In essence, Ardan said that if you are in a place that is allowed to be open to people during Level 4, you will need to wear a mask.

Vaccine deployment, which had been suspended for 48 hours, will resume tomorrow at 8 am. The District Health Commission has enabled a plan to advance the program at Level 4. Some reservations may be moved or postponed so that the venue is not overcrowded.