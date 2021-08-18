Health officials say the recent surge in COVID-19 cases does not tax OC hospitals like the winter surge – Orange County Register

Cases of orange county coronavirus are emerging at a pace comparable to the first surge in pandemics last summer, but health officials say local hospitals are ready to treat local COVID-19 patients in need of care. They say they are done and expect new infections to level off or begin to decline soon.

The county has an average of about 700 new cases per day on weekends, down from the previous weekend, and since then, the number of cases per day has declined, said OC Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau. Said on Tuesday. About 8% of the tests have returned positive, and this number is slowly declining.

“We are confident that we are probably at its peak now,” Chau said.

However, OC Deputy Health Officer Dr. Regina Chincio Kwon said hospitalization usually peaks about two weeks after the new infection occurs, saying, “People because we haven’t left the forest yet. Needs to be very careful in the coming weeks. “

In the midst of a surge in the summer of 2020, just over 700 people needed hospital care. According to Chinsio-Kwong, the surge in winter has caused about 2,000 people to be admitted to the hospital at the worst of times.

As of Tuesday, OC Hospital had 549 COVID-19 patients, 126 of whom needed intensive care. Chau said on Monday that 22.2% of the county’s ICU beds were available, a slight increase from the previous day, adding that “I think we’re ready” to deal with the surge in cases.

Dr. Nasim Afsar, Chief Operating Officer of UCI Health, agreed that the current peak of the surge is not as high as the winter peak as the number of vaccinated OC residents increases.

However, she warned about four conditions that could cause new cases. People gather for this summer’s maskless social event, return to school, seasonal surges due to cool weather, and the fall and winter holidays that many missed last year.

“These four overlapping waves will lead to an increase in cases if vaccination and masking are not continued throughout the county,” Afsar said.

However, with lessons learned and new strategies developed in the last surge, including programs to help recover COVID-19 patients, UCI Health officials said, “We can continue to meet all needs. I’m sure, in the county, “she said.

Some other hopeful news for hospitals may be that the number of residents of Orange County who are vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine continues to grow. According to experts, vaccinated people can still get infected, but less likely to get infected than if they were not vaccinated, and the vaccine provides strong protection against hospitalization and death from COVID-19. To do.

The percentage of OC-eligible individuals (excluding children under the age of 12) who received at least one vaccination reached 75.4% this week, up from 73% a week ago, Chau said.

One of the previous holdouts that changed my mind about this issue was Jake Jones, 44, who lives in Costa Mesa and spent more than two weeks at Hoag Hospital after going to a concert with a friend in Las Vegas last month.

Approximately a week after the concert in mid-July, Jones recently said in a telephone interview from a hospital bed that he woke up with a puddle of sweat. After stopping by emergency treatment for testing, he learned that he was infected with COVID-19.

Jones said he tried to fight the illness at home, but experienced rapid heartbeats and hallucinations. I decided to go to the hospital when I had difficulty breathing and couldn’t go to the bathroom without feeling faint.

Jones skipped vaccination because he was worried that it could cause an autoimmune disease, and several friends said he became seriously ill after the second vaccination.

Before he got sick, he said, “I said what you know, it has a 99% survival rate-I seize my chance.”

While in the hospital, Jones had severe chest pain that he thought was showing a heart attack (doctors later told him that the lining around his heart had become inflamed. And at some point he wondered if he could survive the illness.

“I couldn’t get the vaccine because I was scared like many people,” he said. “From now on, after this experience, I’m no longer an anti-vaccine. I’ll be vaccinated.”

Late last week, Jones went home to continue his recovery.