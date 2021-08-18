Encourage COVID-19 vaccination for education





Lee Health encourages vaccination against COVID-19. We have been vaccinated since late December and know that vaccination can protect you and those around you, especially those at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19. .. We also know that people still have doubts about the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Some of the most common questions and concerns we hear are the rate at which the vaccine was developed, the side effects of vaccination, and if someone is infected with COVID-19 or is positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Is it about whether or not you should be vaccinated. Our goal is to help, educate and encourage our community to make decisions about vaccination without pressure or coercion. So we’ll address those questions here. Vaccine development came after decades of research. It is a common misconception that the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has been rushed. After prescribing vaccines for other coronaviruses, the researchers got off to a good start and applied the knowledge gained after the 2003 SARS outbreak and the 2012 MERS outbreak. Decades of messenger RNA (mRNA) research have also contributed to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition to previous research, the rapid spread of COVID-19 has made vaccine development a global priority, enabling rapid access to funding and expediting scientists to ensure vaccine safety. I was able to work on it. Side effects are usually mild. Some people hesitate to vaccinate because they want to avoid the side effects they sometimes experience. Side effects may include muscle aches, malaise, or mild fever that typically lasts only a day or two. However, vaccination is very important because the protracted effects of COVID infection can last for weeks, months, or even longer. The presence of side effects after vaccination does not affect your body’s immune response to vaccination. If you experience symptoms of side effects that last for more than a few days, seek the advice of your doctor as your body still does not have the opportunity to build good immunity and is still at risk of developing COVID-19 from exposure. Even if you are already infected with COVID-19, you still need to be vaccinated. Antibodies that result from having COVID can stay in our body for a limited amount of time, and vaccines provide additional protection. All COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States have been shown to be safe and effective in preventing illness and have been granted an emergency use authorization by the FDA. Based on clinical trial data and what is known about vaccines for other diseases, experts can obtain the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent serious illness if infected with COVID-19. I believe I can do it. These are some of the most common questions, but there are others. We have compiled and updated frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination. Information on these FAQs and vaccination schedules can be found on our website (www.LeeHealth.org). We can encourage all adults in the community to consider vaccination themselves and encourage family, friends and neighbors to vaccinate with confidence and confidence in their knowledge and understanding of vaccines. I want to. more:Lee Health set a new record for 498 COVID-19 patients.No slowdown in visibility towards the weekend Larry Antonucci, MD, MBA is President and Chief Executive Officer of Lee Health, a major healthcare destination in southwestern Florida, for acute care, emergency care, rehabilitation and diagnostic services, health and wellness. We provide education, community engagement and advocacy programs. For more information, please visit www.LeeHealth.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.naplesnews.com/story/news/local/communities/the-banner/2021/08/18/lee-health-aiming-educate-encourage-covid-19-vaccination/8124980002/

