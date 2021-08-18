Health
Classes canceled or moved online due to silence at eight New Zealand universities
Lectures have been canceled or taught online as all eight universities in the country are closed except for essential services.
The staff just had Time to implement alert level 4 I don’t know if it’s a plan COVID-19 Measures will be implemented for more than a few days.
But the lesson is Blockade in 2020 Also, the contingencies of distance learning and support services had already occurred.
Tens of thousands of students were informed this week that there would be no classes, exams or tutorials, and they were advised to continue revisions and assignments from home.
Most students are currently in the second semester. Mid-semester breaks are scheduled from the end of August to mid-September.
At the University of Auckland, New Zealand’s largest university, the campus is closed and staff “work remotely until further notice.”
Class will be canceled Go online on Wednesday, preferably from Thursday. This will continue until the mid-semester break begins on August 27th.
“Unless approved as a mandatory research activity, all research activities will also move to remote distribution during this period,” a spokeswoman said.
At AUT, students are contacted by the school. Advice on how education and learning will take place online during Level 4..
A spokesman for the University of Waikato said, “Supporting our university community through this blockade is our priority.”
“NS The university’s Hamilton and Tauranga campuses will be closed for the next three days Moved to online delivery for lectures, tutorials, tests and evaluations.
“Our staff keeps in touch with the students so that they can continue their studies during this time.”
All university services, including libraries and student health, are also available online.
Class canceled for the rest of the week University of Canterbury No tests, assignments or other assessments will be conducted during this period.
“The University of Canterbury’s top priority is the welfare of students and staff, and ensuring that they remain safe and healthy during this period,” said a spokeswoman.
The campus is closed except for health centers, pharmacies, security and other important staff.
Massey University will start “next three days of non-educational period” on Wednesday All assignments, evaluations and test deadlines have been extended Until the end of the research period (September 6th) in the middle of the semester.
The course coordinator will advise students on the revision date, but there will be no change in the semester at this stage.
All studies have also been discontinued and should not be continued below level 4 unless deemed “required”.
NS University of Otago I advised all students and staff that Wednesday would be a non-educational day for everyone.
The exception was a student writing a Health Sciences First Year treatise that moved online on Wednesday.
The graduation ceremony scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled.
“All other related university graduation events, such as Maori pre-graduation events and events organized by individual departments, have also been cancelled,” said a spokesman.
Pūtea Tautoko, a university distress fund established during the blockade last year to help students suffering financial difficulties as a result of a pandemic, continues to operate.
The first $ 1.5 million has been committed to helping all Otago students and has helped more than 350 students since its inception in April last year.
