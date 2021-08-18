Mother dies of COVID-children become orphans 19 weeks after husband





Lamarck, Texas (Gray News)-A widow and four mothers died after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Neither she nor her husband, who died a few weeks ago, had been vaccinated. Lydia (42) and Lawrence Rodriguez (49) were hospitalized with COVID-19 in mid-July. KTRK report.. According to Lydia Rodriguez’s cousin Dotti Jones, the couple did not believe in the vaccine and neither was vaccinated. Lydia Rodriguez eventually changed her mind about vaccines, but by then she was in the intensive care unit. Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died of COVID-19 within a few weeks of each other, leaving four children, 18-year-old twins, 16-year-olds and 11-year-olds. (Source: GoFundMe) “One of the last things she said to her sister before she was intubated was,’Make sure my kids are vaccinated,'” Jones told KTRK. Told. “If she had been vaccinated, she would be there for her children right now.” The four mothers lost their husband to the virus in early August and lost their fight on Monday. “Our heart is just broken,” Jones told KTRK. “We hurt our children.” The large family takes care of the couple’s children: 18-year-old twins, 16 and 11 years old. All children tested positive for COVID-19, but were mild or asymptomatic. According to Galveston County Daily News.. Jones encourages people who are hesitant to get vaccinated to consult their doctors and get more information from reliable sources. “Please vaccinate. It is our hope that other families do not have to endure this preventable scenario,” Jones told Daily News. To GoFundMe Set to help the family Raised about $ 50,000 for medical expenses and invoices. Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. all rights reserved.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wave3.com/2021/08/18/mother-dies-covid-19-weeks-after-husband-leaving-children-orphans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos