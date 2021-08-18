Erie County COVID-19 Community Infection Rate Reduced

Erie County is no longer in the red on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker Map, but new COVID-19 cases continue to proliferate.

The county was colored red map For the first time on Tuesday, it shows a high level of infection in the COVID-19 community. Its color returned to orange on Wednesday, indicating a significant or second highest level of community infection.

Although county levels fell on Wednesday, residents should still take precautions against the virus, said Melissa Lion, director of the Erie County Health Department.

“People need to be aware that we are about to start the school year with a high rate of COVID-19 infections,” Lyon said. “Universal face masking is highly recommended, especially indoors and around large numbers of people.”

The CDC map changes daily based on the county’s 7-day new COVID-19 case count and COVID-19 test positive rate.

The number of new cases in Erie County for seven days dropped from 271 to 259 on Wednesday, enough to break below the high infection threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Its test positive rate of 8.29% is below the high infection threshold of 10%.

CDC New Guideline Mapping: High transmittance area where you need to wear a mask indoors

The county can quickly return to high levels of infection as the total number of new cases is close to the threshold. A total of 31 new cases were reported Wednesday morning.

But Erie County executive Kathy Dahlkemper said last week it was doubtful that masking and social distance orders would be issued unless COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to the point of overwhelming the local health system. ..