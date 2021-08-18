Latest Public Health Scotland Covid Infection Rate Data with 2,538 New Cases Reported





An additional 2,538 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, and the disease has killed an additional 10 people. Scottish Government and Public Health Scotland’s figures today show that there are 324 Covid patients in Scottish hospitals — down 14 from yesterday. There are 39 people fighting the virus in ICUs across the country — one less in the same period. The new deaths mean that Covid in Scotland currently has 8,051 deaths. However, by August 15, 10,464 deaths had been registered in Scotland, where the virus was listed on the death certificate. Dumfries and Galloway has the highest 7-day infection rate of Scottish public health per 100,000 population in the country, at 311.6 as of Tuesday, August 17th. North Ayrshire has the second highest prevalence of 274.9 and North Lanarkshire is the third with 261.8. Of the remaining two municipalities in Ayrshire, East Air has a rate of 203.1 and South Ayrshire has a rate of 171.2. A total of 182 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ayrshire over the last 24 hours. The breakdown was 87 in North Ayrshire, 48 in South Ayrshire, and 47 in East Ayrshire.



You can download the Ayrshire Live app now. Get up-to-date information on features, football news, and the coronavirus crisis, as well as all local news in your area, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The free download contains the latest updates and exclusive articles, allowing you to customize your page with important sections. Download the Ayrshire Live app now iOS When Android.. 7-day infection rate per 100,000 population in each council area … 35.0 Shetland Islands 58.0 Orkney Islands 86.7 Moray eel 101.9 Western islands 114.3 Aberdeenshire 115.7 Aberdeen City 123.5 Angus 138.9 Perth & Kinross 139.2 Sterling 141.4 Highland 155.2 Dundee city 162.1 Midlothian 166.9 Falkirk 167.5 Scottish Borders 171.2 South ayrshire 190.3 Edinburgh City 201.5 Fife 201.8 West lothian 203.1 East ayrshire 203.4 Glasgow city 216.5 East Renfrewshire 216.8 Renfrewshire 221.6 East Dunbartonshire 222.4 Argyle & Butte 238.8 Inverclyde 242.2 South lanarkshire 242.8 East Lothian 249.6 Clackmannanshire 258.1 West Dunbartonshire 261.8 North lanarkshire 274.9 North ayrshire 311.6 Dumfries & Galloway There are 15 Covid patients Ayrshire Less than five people are fighting the disease in intensive care units in the area, but hospitals are down two from yesterday. A total of 4,065,970 people received the first dose of Covid vaccine and 3,498,257 people received the second dose. Don’t miss the latest Ayrshire headlines –Sign up for our free daily newsletter here

