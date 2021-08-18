“Covid is still there”: Young women suffering from “invisible illness” get infected with the virus after being double-jabed

A young woman who fought an undiagnosed illness warned that “Covid is still there” after catching the virus, despite being double-jabbed.

Last month, Tamar Dutton, 25, from Newcastle was infected with the coronavirus within a few weeks of the second vaccination. Chronicle Live report.

She has been suffering from postviral syndrome for many years after fighting an undiagnosed illness after her teens.

Post-viral syndrome refers to the feeling of fatigue and weakness that remains after a person fights a viral infection.

read more: Mom was “frightened” after fireworks were launched at her house while the baby was sleeping

And when the pandemic struck, the trainees’ social workers took all precautions. A positive test had a huge impact not only on her, but also on her friends and family.

Tamar woke up one morning with a cold-like symptom, but knew something was wrong.

She underwent a PCR test at Gosforth Great Park to confirm that she was infected with the virus and surprised her and her family.

She states: “My mother and father are speechless. As a family, we are vigilant throughout the blockade and remain vigilant today.

“When I was a teenager, I had an undiagnosed illness that I fought but sacrificed. For years I lived with Postviral Syndrome. This was once. Was unusual, but now more widely recognized because of the long Covid. I know what it feels like to live with an invisible illness.

“Now in my mid-20s, I’m no longer suffering from Postviral Syndrome, but living in such a serious condition made me very aware of Covid. From day one we became cautious. I did. “







(Image: Submitted)



She says that Tamar, who lives with her mother Kathy and her father Paul, has been quarantined and exhausted her physically and mentally.

“At first I became very emotional,” she said.

“I was exhausted because I was worried about my friends, partners, and parents. I couldn’t help feeling guilty.

“I did everything I could, but I was still infected with the virus. Everyone was shocked. I really sank how serious Covid was.

“After that, I had chronic fatigue. All I could do was sleep for two weeks. When I woke up, I was suffering from flu-like symptoms. I was exhausted and lonely.

“I quarantined myself to protect my parents. My parents were double-jabbed, but we didn’t want to risk it.

“It made me a mental and physical sacrifice. I felt frustrated, guilty, and it caused some old anxiety that was never a fun experience. There was family support. I’m glad that. “

A few weeks later, Tamar still feels the impact of his contract with Covid. But she is grateful for being double-jabed.

She is now urging people to be fully vaccinated to protect herself as well as those around her.

Tamar said: “Even today, I don’t feel 100%. There are days when I feel tired and have difficulty concentrating.

“Study to become a social worker at Lancaster University effectively means that you can go at your own pace. If necessary, take a nap or listen to a lecture in bed. Gradually the situation Is getting better.

“For me, it’s more important than ever to protect each other. Vaccines are the difference between life and death, not just for you, but for everyone around you.

“Covid is still there. We all need to be cautious and kind.

“If possible, take both doses. No pain or fear. In fact, it only takes a few seconds.

“Remember, it’s okay to ask questions. Talk to your GP, as well as friends and family who already have it, to inform you of your decision.

“I am very grateful for the vaccine. As someone who has lived with an invisible illness without a cure, I am fortunate to be able to do anything to fight Covid.”

Tamar shared her story through the #BeatCovidNE campaign and highlighted the benefits of vaccination with both. For more information and the latest advice, please visit: www.beatcovidne.co.uk

Follow this link to sign up for MEN’s email newsletter to stay up to date on sports, news, updates and more.