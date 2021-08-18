I was hesitant at first, but I was vaccinated — and I’m glad they were vaccinated.

Editor’s Note: This editorial is being carried out in conjunction with the Boston Globe Opinion COVID-19 Vaccination Project, which aims to uncover vaccine myths and identify other barriers to vaccination. Many members of the Maine Press Association participate in this initiative led by The Globe. See Village Soup for related articles.

As the saying goes, it’s better than being late.

Massachusetts residents who have recently been immunized with COVID-19 have given various reasons to wait. A surge in false information on social media, concerns that vaccines can exacerbate existing medical conditions, and skepticism in the medical industry deeply rooted in many communities of color.

Last week, the Boston Globe spoke to some people who had been on the vaccination for months as the delta variant continued to rise. They got it, so they don’t regret doing it — and they’re calling on others to get vaccinated.

Sharinjan, 29, Everett, Massachusetts.

Some respond to the carrot and stick approach, but Sharinjan is not pressured by his peers or drawn into prizes. The only thing that could convince her was good, solid evidence.

“The nurse was a pandemic victim lamb,” said Jean, 29, a nurse at CHA Everett Hospital. “The fact that they first deployed the vaccine for healthcare professionals, I felt it was unsafe.”

Jean said he was one of the many health care workers who initially booked, but most remain quiet to avoid expulsion.

“When I talked to my colleagues and asked if they were vaccinated, and when I told them they weren’t vaccinated, I was able to see their appearance and tone of voice.” She said.

As a black woman, Jean cited the infamous Tuskegee Symexology study, a 40-year government research project in which doctors refrained from treating black men with the disease, as the main reason for hesitation.

“They just keep telling everyone,’Vaccine, you’ll win the lottery!’ Or’Get a free chicken sandwich with Chick-fil-A!’And that’s unpleasant.” Said Jean. “People are really afraid of vaccination, so these politicians and senior officials need to find a way to get that information to people safely and as clearly as possible.”

She decided to vaccinate after confirming that people were not experiencing the extreme side effects of shots and because of the increasing number of cases among patients. Jean, who shares a home with her mother and siblings with asthma, is pleased that she has taken a step forward. But she is even more happy that it was not a feared decision.

“Don’t listen to what your manager, your sister, or your friends are saying,” she said. “Do an investigation and find out the facts.”

Jason Melendez, 17, Everett, Massachusetts.

Taking shots was not a major priority for Jason Melendez or his brother until the “vaccine passport” became a reality.

“Travel abroad is the main reason we got it,” he said. “At first I wasn’t trying to vaccinate, but I had to.”

The Melendez family is originally from Latin America and likes to come back to visit their relatives. Traveling outside the continental United States has only become more complicated since the pandemic, and he aspires to fly as soon as possible. In many Latin American countries, including Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala, travelers must be fully vaccinated within 72 hours of departure or have a negative COVID-19 test.

“I didn’t really trust the shot,” said Melendez, a student at Everett High School, after watching a series of TikTok videos of people claiming to be suffering from terrible symptoms, especially after filming.

But in the end, his family decided that it would be best for everyone to be vaccinated by the fall. On Wednesday, his mom took Melendez and his brother to a Vaccination Clinic in Summerville, so anyone over the age of 12 could get the Pfizer vaccine.

“Schools are coming and they will need shots,” he explained. “Moreover, you never know when you may have to travel or go somewhere.”

Melendez said anyone worried about Jab should know that it’s not a big deal.

“I thought it would hurt at first, but it wasn’t,” he said, adding that the hesitant young people “may not get in the way.”

Shirley Walker (55 years old) and Chantel Allen (20 years old, Dorchester, Massachusetts).

As a person with many medical conditions, Shirley Walker was afraid of many things about the virus. But it wasn’t until last week that she believed that the vaccine could stop the panic instead of joining it.

“I’m already a very sick person and I’ve heard that COVID-19 is different from someone like me, so I don’t want to get it,” said Walker, who suffers from high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma. “I could really get sick, so I was scared and decided to get vaccinated. I just wanted to do the right thing for safety and my family.”

When the vaccine was first announced, he said, “I was like hell. I don’t know!” I was scared. Walker, sitting next to his daughter at Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dochester, said after the first dose. One of Walker’s biggest concerns was how the vaccine interacts with her prescription. “I don’t want to put anything in my body that makes me sick.”

It was difficult to get clear information about the side effects of the vaccine, allergic reactions, and other expected content, but the message to the vaccine seemed to be ubiquitous.

“It was just a lot,” said her daughter, Chantel Allen. “She doesn’t really participate in social media, but then there are many conspiracy theories and many people react crazy by pretending to be vaccinated. People who misunderstood your attention. There are many things that can be turned to. “

Ultimately, Walker’s concerns about her health overturned her concerns about vaccines. As she learned more about how shots work, she began to feel safe.

“I’m not scared anymore … except for that needle,” she said with a laugh.

Allen had no plans to be vaccinated until she tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. Now she’s just waiting for a negative result, so she can go back to the Prince Hall clinic and take a shot.

“I’m not used to getting sick, and it really scared me so much because I didn’t have to deal with constant fever and chest pain,” she said. “Once you get it, it’s really big and eye-opening. It makes vaccination look less scary.”

Emmanuel Cabonzi, 25, Somerville, Massachusetts.

As a recent nursing school graduate, Emmanuel Kabonge knew that vaccination could protect him from COVID-19. He wasn’t sure what else it would do to his body.

“I didn’t know how the vaccine would treat me and how it would feel afterwards,” Kabonge said. “I didn’t trust the system.”

He received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine “for my patient” in May. But until recently, when he headed to the CHA Summerville Vaccine Center for the second round, he didn’t feel particularly forced to take a second shot.

“I took the first shot when COVID reached its highest peak, so it seemed like I needed to get it. The first dose was 89.9% effective, so 2 The second dose felt like just a booster, “Kabonge said. “But after graduating from school, I know I should have it now. The variants are back again and those who are fully vaccinated may not be significantly affected. I think it’s expensive. “

Even without the rise of the delta variant, Kabonge said he would eventually receive a second dose.

“I travel a lot, and I think it should be one of the requirements for you to travel, and those who resist first will get it anyway,” he says. I did. “So I definitely support it 100%.”

Lucienne Clerge, 82, Malden, Massachusetts (translated by daughter Marie Clerge)

For 82-year-old Lucienne Clerge, the decision to get vaccinated was a family issue.

“The whole family already had [the vaccine]But it wasn’t because of the anticoagulants I was taking, “she said in Creole, sitting opposite her daughter in the waiting room at the Summerville Vaccine Clinic. “I wanted to check my health before I was vaccinated, but my family thought I needed it. The doctor said it was okay, so this is my second vaccination.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, Klerge was in her hometown of Haiti when she was diagnosed with lung disease, in addition to her existing hypertension and diabetes. Another series of medical problems further weakened her health after her family took her to the United States for treatment.

By the time the vaccine was launched, Krelge and her family were worried that the injection could harm her already fragile respiratory system. However, as her condition improved and information on vaccine safety became widely available, Clerge and her family decided it was time. In addition, after being quarantined for several weeks to protect herself, Krelge began to overlook what she had done before, such as going out with friends and family.

“We all know what’s going on there, so it’s best to get the vaccine,” she said.

Fully vaccinated, Crezi looks forward to visiting his relatives in Haiti someday.

“Vaccines are a good thing to do now,” she said. “I feel better when I can do things I couldn’t do before.”

David Brennan, 61, Tukesbury, Massachusetts.

David Brennan headed to the North End last week to host a carnival game at the annual Fisherman’s Feast Festival. He returned to Tuke’s Berry with an unexpected prize, the vaccination card.

That afternoon, while walking around the neighborhood, Brennan stopped resting on the bench in front of North End Waterfront Health. Eventually, the staff started a conversation — and offered him $ 25 if he agreed to the shot.

“Maybe,” he thought. “I took a few hours to kill,” he said, “cash is always good.”

Within the clinic, Brennan was a one-time vaccine, so we chose the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He didn’t want to worry for a moment. For a moment, it “hurts like hell.” Then it was over, and his arm felt fine.

Brennan said the vaccine was “at risk” for some time. “I wasn’t Antibacs, but I wasn’t Provacs,” he explained.

Still, he said, “it was just a matter of time.” If he becomes infected with COVID-19, he knows that he is at risk of severe infections and even hospitalization and death.

“I’m 61 years old, overweight and smoking,” he said. “I have three great kids, all adults and great-grandchildren. I’m okay. I don’t want to get [the virus].. “

Brennan has a relative with cancer and wants to visit soon. He wants his vaccine to protect both of them.

A series of vaccine obligations announced in recent weeks by public and private sectors also influenced his choice.

“The world seems to be going this way,” Brennan said. “I’m hippie and rebellious, but I’m not going to stop the vaccine and fight. I’m going to follow the flow.”

“At least then I can say I got it,” he added. “I have the card, the evidence, everything.”

