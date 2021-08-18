Health
Distribution of vaccine booster shots starting next month in the US
On Wednesday, the Biden administration outlined plans for Americans vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech and the Modana coronavirus vaccine to receive additional vaccinations eight months after the second vaccination from September 20.
Healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and other early-vaccinated older people line up first, subject to federal regulatory approval. “We are beginning to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate illness,” several federal officials said in a prepared statement.
“What you need to know is that even if fully vaccinated, the worst consequences of Covid-19 are a high degree of protection from hospitalization and death from severe illness,” said the surgeon. General Dr. Vivek Murthy said: White house briefing.
“I don’t recommend going out and getting a booster today. Instead, from the week of September 20,” he added, but a fully vaccinated adult “is a second mRNA vaccine. Boosters should be started 8 months after vaccination. “
Officials said the protection provided by vaccines against severe illness, hospitalization and death could be diminished in the coming months, especially among high-risk groups vaccinated early. “Therefore, we conclude that booster shots are needed to maximize vaccine protection and prolong its durability.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also released three studies on Wednesday, saying federal officials provided evidence that boosters of two mRNA vaccines would be needed in the coming months. However, some scientists objected, saying that new research does not show that all Americans need boosters.
Taken together, these studies show that while vaccines are very effective against hospitalization, the breakwaters they provide against viral infections have weakened in the last few months.
Is the decrease in defense against infection due to a decrease in immunity, a decrease in preventive measures such as wearing a mask, an increase in delta variants, or a combination of all three? Is unknown.
One of the new CDC studies analyzed the efficacy of vaccines in nearly 4,000 nursing homes before the emergence of delta variants in the United States and in residents of nearly 15,000 nursing homes when variants dominated new infections in the country. did.
Studies have shown that the effectiveness of vaccines in infection prevention has declined from about 75 percent to 53 percent during these dates. We have not evaluated the vaccine’s protection against severe illness.
Still, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tried to reassure him. “These data confirm that protection against infections can decline over time, while protection against serious illnesses and hospitalizations is currently fairly well maintained,” she said. Stated.
People who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson may need additional vaccinations. However, the vaccine has not been rolled out until March 2021, and after reviewing expected new data over the next few weeks, officials said plans would provide boost immunity to these individuals.
Some experts quickly opposed the decision, saying that only some older people and people with weakened immunity needed additional protection.World Health Organization asked That wealthy country postpones the distribution of booster shots Until the end of September.
Understand the status of vaccine and mask obligations in the United States
- Mask rule.. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July Recommended All Americans wear masks in indoor public places within the area of the outbreak, regardless of vaccination status. This is the reverse of the guidance provided in May. Find out where CDC guidance applies, And where The state has its own mask policy.. The battle for masks is controversial in some states. Local leaders against state bans..
- Vaccine rules. .. ..When NSplant.. Private companies Increasingly obligatory coronavirus vaccine For employees with different approaches.Such a mission Legally permitted And it has been upheld by court complaints.
- University. More than 400 universities require students to be vaccinated with Covid-19. Almost everything is in the states that voted for President Biden..
- school.. August 11 California has announced that teachers and staff in both public and private schools will need to be vaccinated. Or face regular testing. This is the first state in the country to do so. According to a survey released in August, many American parents with school-age children I’m against the vaccines that students are required to do, More supportive mask obligations for students, teachers and staff who do not have shots.
- Hospitals and medical centers.. Many hospitals and major healthcare systems require employees to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine. It cites an increase in the number of cases caused by Delta variants and a stubbornly low vaccination rate in their community, even within their workforce.
- new York.. On August 3, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that workers and customers would need to be vaccinated. Indoor dining, gym, performance And in other indoor situations, it has become the first US city to require vaccines for a wide range of activities. Municipal hospital workers You will also need to be vaccinated or have a weekly test. Employees in New York have similar rules.
- At the federal level. The Pentagon has announced that it will mandate the country’s coronavirus vaccination. 1.3 million active troops “At the latest” by mid-September.President Biden announced: All private federal officials need to do it Get vaccinated against coronavirus Or submit regular tests, social distances, mask requirements and restrictions on most trips.
The White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Seiens said in a briefing Wednesday that the government is in the process of donating more than 600 million vaccines to other countries.
“We’re going to do both,” he said. “We will do more and more to protect Americans and support vaccination of the world.”
Before Americans begin receiving boosters, the Food and Drug Administration must first approve a third dose of the mRNA vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and the CDC advisory board will review the evidence. Recommendations need to be made.
Vaccines are distributed to this population early in deployment and the virus poses a special threat to older people, so federal officials plan to start by providing booster shots directly to residents of long-term care facilities. ..
“We keep track of science every day and are ready to revise this plan as new data emerges that require it,” federal officials said.
Still, “there’s nothing magical about this number,” Dr. Mercy said, citing the recommendation to get a booster eight months after the second dose. “Here is the decision.”
