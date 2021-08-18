Health
Prison officer causing a pandemic in prison
Prisons and prisons Largest COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, When Some facilities approach 4,000.. In the United States, which has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the world, 9 out of 100 people are infected with the virus. In US prisons The rate is 34 out of 100..
I am studying public health issues around the prison..My colleague and i Understand why the COVID-19 infection rate was so high Among the imprisoned individuals.
Using data from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, we found that the prevalence of prison officers was boosting the prevalence of imprisoned individuals. We also found that there are three relationships between officers, imprisoned individuals, and the prevalence of communities around prisons.
No stranger occurs
Prisons, prisons and other correctional facilities deal with infectious diseases on a daily basis. Hepatitis B And C the same as tuberculosis Everything is incredibly common in the prison population.
As a result, prisons have established policies and procedures for dealing with infectious diseases. Many of these policies are the same as those to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For example, medical isolation of individuals with active infections, enhanced cleaning, and disease monitoring.
Public health professionals Encourages prisons to think about the role of correctional officers in spreading infections For years, and more recently Prison officers are the weakness of COVID-19 Infectious diseases in prison.
Prisons have illness management policies, many of which include guidelines for orthodontists, Prison is at a disadvantage In stopping the spread of COVID-19.Current Prison Situation – Includes Poor ventilation, Overcrowding When Lack of space for social distance and isolation – Makes management of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 very difficult.
For example, before the pandemic began, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, along with nine state prison systems, Operates with 100% or more capacity.. Even with a large early release and house arrest program during the pandemic Many states have only 100% prisoner capacity – or better..
In addition, the United States Prisons face chronic staff shortages.. In the federal system, the problem is so serious that some staff are untrained as prison guards, including nurses. Reassigned to protect prison population.. A shortage of staff makes the day-to-day task of running a prison at its best, not to mention during a pandemic, difficult.
As early as March 2020Many prisons sought to alleviate these conditions by allowing early release and house arrest. Others blocked all visitors and external contractors.in the meantime Useful in some casesIn the end, these actions had little effect on stopping the outbreak.
Correspondence to COVID-19
Initially, public health organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Going back and forth about the need for a mask.. After that, Mask’s duty became a partisan issue. By midsummer 2020 30 states require masking for correctors, prisoners, or both..Prison Bureau Adopted masking policy in late AugustIf social distance is not possible, ask a prison officer for a mask.
When the second and third waves of COVID-19 struck the national and federal prison system Maskman Date made only small dents In delaying the increase in infections among prisoners.
Moreover, Prison officer vaccine adoption rate When Imprisoned people Low, weakening this line of defense. In all states Vaccines are not prioritized for imprisoned people..Many imprisoned people, even if the vaccine is available Skeptical about receiving them because of distrust Of a prison officer.
Bidirectional vector
The relationship between COVID-19 infections between orthodontic staff and imprisoned individuals also Incidence of COVID-19 in the community Surrounds the prison. Correctional officers move between the prison and the community at the beginning and end of each shift, allowing COVID-19 to be carried between these two spaces.
Even if the corrector is negative on the COVID-19 test, the COVID-19 rate can be increased both inside and outside the prison through asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread. Our data shows As the COVID-19 rate of the external community deteriorates, so does the rate of imprisoned people.
Prison policies aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 should be designed for the management of illness among prison residents, among prison officers, and in the communities surrounding the prison.
For example, the prison system needs to be related to the vaccination rate of the community around the prison as well as the vaccination rate of prison officers. Both rates affect the spread of COVID-19 in prisons.
