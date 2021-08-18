Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster shot?





White House Dr. Vivek Murthy, President of the US Surgeon, outlines the White House’s plans Providing Covid-19 booster shots For fully vaccinated Americans. Qualified, fully vaccinated adults will be eligible for booster shots from September 20, he said. After reviewing the latest data, officials said they rated the time to plan boosters “now.” “The US-approved Covid-19 vaccine is also very effective against the widespread Delta variant, but even the most effective vaccines become less effective over time. We know. Our goal was to determine when that time would come. The Covid-19 vaccine is a proactive measure to extend and enhance the protection that the vaccine gives us. It is now our clinical decision to make a plan after reviewing the latest data. The Covid-19 booster is now, “Murthy said from the WhiteHouse Covid-19 responsive team. Said at a press conference. Mercy said recent data indicate that vaccine-induced protection “decreased over time for mild and moderate illness.” “This may be due to both weakened immunity and widespread delta mutant strength. This new data shows that vaccine protection remains high against Covid’s worst outcomes. We’re sure, but we’re worried that this pattern of decline we’re seeing will continue in the coming months, which can lead to reduced defenses against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. ” Mercy added. Due to these concerns, Mercy said Covid-19 booster shots will be available to fully vaccinated adults over the age of 18. Fully vaccinated adults are eligible for a booster 8 months after two doses of Pfizer or Modana mRNA vaccine. “This plan is waiting for the FDA to carry out an independent assessment of the safety and efficacy of the third dose of Pfizer and the modern mRNA vaccine, and the CDC Immunization Advisory Board has provided thorough evidence. Based on a thorough review, we will issue booster recommendations. This plan ensures that the earliest fully vaccinated people in the vaccination deployment will be the first to be boosted. Includes the most vulnerable groups such as healthcare providers, nursing home residents, and other elderly people, “Mercy added. The US surgeon’s president said booster shots are likely to be needed for those who were first vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, but they are waiting for more data.

