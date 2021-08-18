Delta variants cause record hospitalizations for children due to widespread claims that children have RSV instead of COVID-19

“The Delta Variant does not infect children,” says one recent comment on the Oregonian / OregonLive social media account. “It’s RSV !!!”

RSV? What the hell is that?

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory infection and is very common. Mayo Clinic says, “Most children are infected with the virus by the age of two.”

Symptoms are similar to those of a common cold and are usually less severe. On the other hand, the symptoms of RSV and mild COVID-19 are both respiratory illnesses and may reflect each other.

In some places, RSV usually arrives in the fall instead of the summer, but is now rising. Possible Reason: Coronavirus Pandemic. RSV circulation Restrained Last winter, people wore masks all over the world and children went to school from home over the internet. The virus was waiting for us. RSV began to spread out of season as people returned to normal activity this summer.

A child receives a cotton swab in his throat during a COVID-19 test in China earlier this month. The spread of the delta variant worldwide means that more children are infected with symptomatic COVID-19. (Chinatopix via AP)AP

But asking if what you see among the kids in your community is RSV or COVID-19 is not always the right question. It is neither / or a suggestion. RSV spikes in some places, and cases of COVID-19 may also increase. Health officials attribute the current increase in COVID-19 cases among children in the United States to the highly infectious delta mutation.

There is also this. “Infection with RSV can weaken your immune system and increase your risk of getting COVID-19 in children and adults,” said Mayo Clinic. “And these infections can co-occur and exacerbate the severity of COVID-19 disease.”

It’s impossible to pinpoint where the notion that the respiratory illness seen in children this summer came from RSV instead of COVID-19, but a comment by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spreads it. May have helped. News site written by Vox..

“COVID, I think it’s a very small risk,” DeSantis said. Said last week.. “RSV is a bit more serious, showing what is focused and what isn’t. Doctors have told me that my parents brought a sick child with a negative COVID test and a positive RSV. My parents were relieved. “

A nurse inoculates a high school student in Los Angeles with the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination has proven to be very successful in preventing severe illness. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times / TNS)TNS

Florida Health Department announced RSV in July[l]Eber has surpassed what has been seen during this period in the last few years. Since then, these levels of infection have dropped dramatically in Sunshine.

If you are worried that your child may have COVID-19 and have been diagnosed with RSV instead, you should certainly be relieved with this news. Of course, attention should be paid to the progression of the disease, especially if the child is an infant.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Point out In the United States, RSV is the “most common cause” of pneumonia and bronchiolitis in children under the age of one.

They also take the possibility of getting COVID-19 in their children seriously and may get serious illness.Number of U.S. children hospitalized for COVID-19 last week Record the highest ever, There are over 1,900 in hospital beds.

The so-called “long COVID” (a serious symptom that lasts for several months) is of increasing concern, but it is very rare for a child to die of a coronavirus infection. As of the end of July, COVID-19 was reportedly killed. 358 children in the United States Since the pandemic began in March 2020. (More than 600,000 people have died of COVID-19 nationwide.)

Received by 60 percent of Americans over the age of 18 At least one dose Of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines have proven to be very successful in preventing serious illnesses. NS CDC is recommended Vaccination for all people over 12 years old.

-Douglas Perry

