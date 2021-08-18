Health
Delta variants cause record hospitalizations for children due to widespread claims that children have RSV instead of COVID-19
“The Delta Variant does not infect children,” says one recent comment on the Oregonian / OregonLive social media account. “It’s RSV !!!”
RSV? What the hell is that?
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory infection and is very common. Mayo Clinic says, “Most children are infected with the virus by the age of two.”
Symptoms are similar to those of a common cold and are usually less severe. On the other hand, the symptoms of RSV and mild COVID-19 are both respiratory illnesses and may reflect each other.
In some places, RSV usually arrives in the fall instead of the summer, but is now rising. Possible Reason: Coronavirus Pandemic. RSV circulation Restrained Last winter, people wore masks all over the world and children went to school from home over the internet. The virus was waiting for us. RSV began to spread out of season as people returned to normal activity this summer.
But asking if what you see among the kids in your community is RSV or COVID-19 is not always the right question. It is neither / or a suggestion. RSV spikes in some places, and cases of COVID-19 may also increase. Health officials attribute the current increase in COVID-19 cases among children in the United States to the highly infectious delta mutation.
There is also this. “Infection with RSV can weaken your immune system and increase your risk of getting COVID-19 in children and adults,” said Mayo Clinic. “And these infections can co-occur and exacerbate the severity of COVID-19 disease.”
It’s impossible to pinpoint where the notion that the respiratory illness seen in children this summer came from RSV instead of COVID-19, but a comment by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spreads it. May have helped. News site written by Vox..
“COVID, I think it’s a very small risk,” DeSantis said. Said last week.. “RSV is a bit more serious, showing what is focused and what isn’t. Doctors have told me that my parents brought a sick child with a negative COVID test and a positive RSV. My parents were relieved. “
Florida Health Department announced RSV in July[l]Eber has surpassed what has been seen during this period in the last few years. Since then, these levels of infection have dropped dramatically in Sunshine.
If you are worried that your child may have COVID-19 and have been diagnosed with RSV instead, you should certainly be relieved with this news. Of course, attention should be paid to the progression of the disease, especially if the child is an infant.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Point out In the United States, RSV is the “most common cause” of pneumonia and bronchiolitis in children under the age of one.
They also take the possibility of getting COVID-19 in their children seriously and may get serious illness.Number of U.S. children hospitalized for COVID-19 last week Record the highest ever, There are over 1,900 in hospital beds.
The so-called “long COVID” (a serious symptom that lasts for several months) is of increasing concern, but it is very rare for a child to die of a coronavirus infection. As of the end of July, COVID-19 was reportedly killed. 358 children in the United States Since the pandemic began in March 2020. (More than 600,000 people have died of COVID-19 nationwide.)
Received by 60 percent of Americans over the age of 18 At least one dose Of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines have proven to be very successful in preventing serious illnesses. NS CDC is recommended Vaccination for all people over 12 years old.
-Douglas Perry
Sources
2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/08/delta-variant-causes-record-hospitalizations-for-children-as-claims-circulate-that-kids-have-rsv-not-covid-19.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]