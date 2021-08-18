West Nile fever identified in more mosquito pools, health districts urge residents to take precautions





Wichita Falls (KFDX / KJTL) —Wichita Falls-A total of six mosquito pools from Wichita Falls are positive for West Nile virus, according to a statement from the Wichita County Health District. I confirmed that I tested it. Mosquitoes were collected from traps set up in the city as part of a regular mosquito surveillance program in the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

The exact location where the mosquito pools were collected is not provided, but positive mosquito pools were collected throughout Wichita Falls. At this time, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has not received reports of West Nile virus-positive human cases this season, but if flu-like symptoms occur after being bitten by a mosquito, Contact your healthcare provider. Health districts require all citizens to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites wherever they are.

West Nile virus infects humans by mosquitoes when they are bitten by mosquitoes. Our local West Nile viral vector mosquito is Culex quinquefatus. Only some mosquito species in Wichita County have the ability to spread diseases such as the West Nile virus, and most are considered annoying. Keep in mind that mosquitoes remain active and can continue to breed until nighttime temperatures are constantly below 50 degrees Celsius. Mosquitoes need still water to complete their life cycle, so increased rainfall can lead to a surge in mosquito numbers. The Health District Environmental Health Department will continue its integrated pest management program for mosquito control. This includes continued mosquito testing for West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, treatment of stagnant water, elimination of breeding grounds, and spraying of adults in good weather conditions. To request a mosquito spray or report an area of ​​untreated standing water, contact the Vector Control Unit in your health area at (940) 761-7890.

Health districts have provided ways to reduce the risk of mosquito bites and infections for residents. Dump / drain: Mosquitoes that spread the West Nile virus prefer stagnant water sources that are high in organic matter

Matter. By cleaning grass cuts and other nutrient waste to keep them out of the water, you can eliminate breeding grounds around your home. Another common breeding ground is gutter blockage.If you have a pool or livestock water tank, then don’t forget to throw it away regularly

Drain and wipe the sides to eliminate algae growth and mosquito eggs.Most source removal

Effective actions you can take to stop the spread of West Nile virus.Wichita Falls-Wichita County

There are several free mosquito pesticides available to citizens in public health areas. DEET: When worn outside, it is an EPA-approved insect repellent.Be sure to follow the label

Instructions for application and reapplication.Talk to your pediatrician about the right age

Use insect repellents for young children and the types they recommend.Don’t forget to reapply

Before participating in extracurricular activities.Even if you go out for a short time

Over time, it is important to wear an insect repellent. dress: Wear long sleeves and long trousers when you go out, especially if you are doing activities to stir up mosquitoes resting on the lawn, such as gardening or outdoor sports. Mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus are smaller than some of our annoying mosquitoes, and clothing actually helps prevent some bites. Dawn of dusk: Mosquitoes known to carry the West Nile virus are generally most active at dusk

And dawn. When you can, you should limit your outdoor activities then.but, you are

Appropriate mosquito precautions should be followed at any time of the day, whenever you are outdoors.If you

If you want to take advantage of the cool night air, it is advisable to check the windows

The open one is covered with an intact screen. For more information on health district mosquito control programs, please contact (940) 761-8896 or (940) 761-7822. If you have any questions about West Nile virus, please visit the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

