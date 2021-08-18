Double strength: BD can check for COVID and flu in the same test

You will see more and more forward phrases: You must show evidence that a person is vaccinated … or evidence of a recent negative test. It can be applied to work, school, or public places such as restaurants and entertainment venues.

Some people ask if they can allow this. Few people are asking more important questions. Are enough tests available for unvaccinated people?

Dr. Jeff Andrews, Vice President of Global Healthcare BDSaid that the need for testing is certainly increasing. But Andrews said the Franklin Lakes-based company is ready.

“The idea of ​​predicting what would happen in this pandemic was very difficult, so we made sure that our capacity met or exceeded demand,” he said. rice field. Becoming a delta surge now. But we are definitely ready for that. “

Not only is BD preparing for a surge in testing, Andrews said this need will grow globally over the years, according to Andrews, but BD is both COVID-19 and flu. At the same time, he said that he created an antigen test that can be tested quickly. .. That’s what he predicts he will need more and more.

One of the limitations of fighting COVID last fall and winter, especially the benefits of social distance, made this one of the lightest flu seasons on record. This flu season is much more likely to get the flu because society is more open. Many people have self-diagnosed the flu in the past, but this year more tests will be required if there is no other reason to know if it is flu or COVID.

According to Andrews, the BD combo test not only helps to properly diagnose people who feel sick, but also helps people exposed to illness know if they need quarantine. He said the biggest impact of this might be on school.

“In some states, some states such as Utah, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Washington to avoid 10 days off school if a child is exposed to another child who tested positive. In Utah, kids can test on the same day and go back to school instead of going out. “

According to Andrews, being able to test for the flu at the same time is not just a bonus. For many, it can be a lifesaver.

“As a clinician, having a patient with flu-like symptoms in front of you creates an overlap between COVID and flu, RSV and a cold,” he said. “And if they all co-circulate within the community at the same time, we can’t tell them apart without testing.”

According to Andrews, an emergency-authorized BD antigen test can produce results in 15 minutes, which offers therapeutic benefits.

According to Andrews, quick results are important when returning as a delta form of COVID.

“They say it can spread from one to eight,” he said. “Therefore, early detection and quarantine of the infection can prevent a range of people from becoming infected.”

Andrews said there are also significant benefits for people with the flu.

“With the advent of several drugs available for the flu, patients and clinicians may want to confirm their diagnosis before taking the drug,” he said. “And the drug needs to be given in the early stages of the disease, and that’s where the rapid test comes in, because the results are available in 15 minutes and the dosing can be started. On the other hand, when using the lab test, It can take several days. “

Many have self-diagnosed the flu in the past, but Andrews said the number of flu tests used in the past may be higher than people are aware of.

“During the 2019-2020 flu season, during the winter when COVID began but has not yet taken over our lives, the CDC reported 3.8 million flu illnesses-they recorded positive tests. This is the case, “he said. “So at least that many tests were done, and that year, 22,000 people died.”

“Going back decades, there are years when more people died, so influenza is an important illness, especially for very young and very old people. And someone has medical intervention. Testing is important when you need it. “