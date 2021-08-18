Philadelphia health officials explain plans to distribute booster shots according to US recommendations – CBS Philly





Philadelphia (CBS) —Philadelphia health officials explained plans to distribute booster shots at a press conference Wednesday morning. This is because US health officials recommend that all Americans get a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. “Our plan is to leverage the existing network of vaccine providers to give them additional shots if the CDC advances its recommendations. For certain groups where boosters are recommended, the CDC will take the lead. We will comply, “said Dr. Cheryl Betigor, Deputy Health Commissioner for Philadelphia. read more: Shelter-in-place issued to Yardley Commons for active standoffs, shot multiple times by Yardley Autonomous Region police, sources confirmed Betty Goal also said he was concerned that long-term care staff were refusing to vaccinate. She said less than 50% of staff were vaccinated at more than 12 facilities in the city. Healthcare workers who don’t get shots need to find another job, he adds. read more: Watch Live: Philadelphia authorities provide up-to-date information on ongoing anti-violence efforts throughout the city Significant or high levels of COVID-19 infection are found throughout the Philadelphia region. On Wednesday morning, US health officials announced that they would recommend all Americans to take COVID-19 booster shots from September. The plan requires a booster shot eight months after two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Other news: Philadelphia Weather: Heavy rains throughout the region with little risk of stormy weather Officials say people who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson will probably need booster shots, although they are waiting for more data.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2021/08/18/philadelphia-covid-19-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos