Public Health: Follow proper quarantine, test guidance





Posted: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 The Clatsop County Public Health Service requires the general public, including local businesses and workers, to follow established guidelines for managing the COVID-19 epidemic. People who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who believe they are exposed to the virus will not be able to spread the disease to others because of the surge in new infections caused by the delta variant. Proper quarantine and quarantine is important to prevent this. If you have been unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and have come into contact with positive cases, you should be quarantined at home for at least 10 days. If you experience symptoms (cough, fever, chills), please contact Clatsop County Public Health ((503) 325-8500) for information on the test. If the symptoms are severe, go to the emergency department of the hospital or call 9-1-1. If you are vaccinated and you know the contact, you do not need to be quarantined at home unless you have symptoms. See the links below for a complete list of isolation and testing guidance. Due to the surge in cases and demand at local hospitals, people are being urged not to go to emergency clinics or hospitals for testing. Hospital resources need to be reserved for the sick and injured. Public health calls for quarantine were made in response to reports that local workers continued to work, sometimes after contact with known COVID cases or after symptomatic symptoms, sometimes at the direction of the employer. increase. In other cases, employers use the takeaway COVID-19 test to check employees in close contact with COVID-positive individuals, and if the test is negative, put those workers into work. I’m holding it. This risks missing a potentially positive case. Current guidance from the Oregon Department of Health recommends quarantining all close contacts. If a person is examined, this should occur 3-5 days after the last known exposure. Testing is not a substitute for vaccination. Due to the supply chain shortage due to the rapid increase in cases and the increasing demand for tests, public health will not carry out PCR tests after August 23. If you have symptoms, you can have a quick examination by appointment. Public health does not schedule regular inspection appointments for employers who are monitoring unvaccinated employees. People who report treatment for confirmed or potential COVID-19 infections are at risk of spreading the disease to fellow workers and customers. Public health reminds all residents that the best protection against illness is vaccination, which is available from multiple providers.

