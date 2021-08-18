Breakthrough Infections: People Explain Their Symptomatology





Breakthrough COVID-19 infectionIt is very rare for a fully vaccinated person to become infected with the coronavirus at least two weeks after the second vaccination, but it occurs in a small part of the vaccinated population. As of Tuesday, NBC News reported at least 248,943 groundbreaking cases in 42 states (some states did not share data) out of 166 million fully vaccinated people. Was recorded. And a smaller portion of the breakthrough case results in hospitalization and death: as of August 9, 7,608 and 1,587, respectively. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. In addition, vaccinated people Tends to experience mild COVID-19 symptoms, Even if they experience something. However, for those who actually get sick, the experience can be unpleasant. “I started with a cold in my head. I thought it was just an allergy,” Jessica Conrad told Vicky Nguyen today. Segment aired on Wednesday.. “When I tested positive, I was like,’What’s going on?’ “ Adam Rothman told Nguyen that both he and his wife’s groundbreaking infection made them “quite ill.” His symptoms included “fever, chills, malaise. I had a terrible headache for a while.” He said he felt “disappointed and frustrated” after learning that the test was positive. “I can’t believe this has happened all this time. We’ve been very careful.” Lisa Klein said she initially thought she had a cold, Lose her taste and smell I informed her that something was wrong. Her symptoms lasted 3 to 4 days. Breakthroughs occur more frequently than expected by NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kabita Patel. Delta variant, Currently the dominant stock in the United States “The vaccine works, but don’t expect the vaccine to prevent the infection,” she told Nguyen. Still, she claims that “these vaccines are miracles.” “One is that they prevent death. In almost all of these groundbreaking cases … people never die. People with severe hospitalization go to the intensive care unit. No. That’s an incredible reason to vaccinate. “ Although current data on breakthrough infections are limited, Patel says it suggests that it tends to be more common in women and the elderly. Patel also added that all three vaccines available in the United States appear to have groundbreaking infections at the same level. Related As researchers want to learn more about breakthrough infections and delta mutants, many experts say: Vaccinated people should return to taking precautionary measures To stop the spread of COVID-19. Conrad stopped wearing a mask for two weeks to get a second vaccination, and another breakthrough patient, Jack Tollman, who spoke to Nguyen, went out and told people after being completely vaccinated. He said he had begun to meet. Vaccinated people have a much lower risk of getting a serious illness from the coronavirus, Recent CDC report “Breakthrough infections can be as transmitted as unvaccinated,” he said. To protect yourself and others, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public, avoid large gatherings, especially indoors, and reduce social distance.

