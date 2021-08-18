Michigan becomes 48th and reaches the highest level of coronavirus infection





According to a four-tier system introduced by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer, Michigan joined the majority of the country on Wednesday, August 18, by reaching the highest levels of coronavirus infection risk. As of Wednesday, a total of 48 states had reached “high” infections, with the exception of Maine and New Hampshire, which were the second highest levels of “substantial” infection risk. The CDC recommends that everyone wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, if the community reports a “high” or “substantial” infection. Risk levels are based on new weekly COVID-19 cases per person and / or positive test rates, whichever is worse. Michigan has reached the top level with new weekly cases reaching 108.5 per 100,000 inhabitants. The community reaches a “high” infection if there are more than 100 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week and / or if there is a positive test rate of 10% or more per week. As of Wednesday, 76 of the 83 counties were in one of the two highest transmission levels, including 49 of the highest transmission levels, across the state. “Substantial” counties are counties that report 50-99 new cases per 100,000 people per week and / or counties that report a positive test rate of 8% to 9.9%. Below is a map showing the transmission levels for each Michigan county based on the CDC standard, using Wednesday data. Red and orange counties indicate high and substantive infection rates, yellow indicates moderate infection rates, and blue indicates low infection rates. (Can’t see the map? Click? here). Mid-level counties on Wednesday include Chippewa, Iron, Leelanor, Marquette, Roscommon and Wexford. The only “low risk” county was Keweenaw. At the regional level, Traverse City and the Grand Rapids area have “substantial” risk levels, while other parts of the state are considered high risk. The latest data is based on the case rate from August 10th to August 16th and the positive test rate from August 8th to August 14th. The latest data is available. Here via CDC’s COVID data tracker.. In May, the CDC said fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear masks indoors, leaving some exceptions such as hospitals. Unvaccinated people were still recommended to wear masks indoors, but masks can come off outdoors without risk. However, the CDC recently updated its guidance on more infectious variants, resulting in a nationwide surge in cases. Federal health authorities have devised a four-level system that allows the community to measure and mask up the size of the community accordingly. Last week, Michigan reported 1,353 new cases and 10 new deaths per day. Hospitalization and positive test rates have also increased in recent weeks. Details of MLive: All booster shots are required. Third dose that appears to be available in September Delta and late vaccination, not immigrants, condemning the spread of COVID-19 Receive the COVID-19 vaccine and participate to earn free meat for one year in West Michigan Increased risk of COVID-19 infection in Kent County to “high”

