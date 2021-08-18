Connect with us

Health

“Immediate Risk”: Covid threats close nearly 150 daycare centers across Australia | Coronavirus

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


Nearly 150 daycare centers across the country have been closed under emergency measures due to the “imminent risk” to children caused by the outbreak of the delta that struck the country.

The risk that workers will demand more government support to help the childcare sector survive the Covid-19 pandemic, families and centers are “burdened” and the center will be permanently closed. Was closed because it said it was widespread.

Calls are also increasing To outline the schedule for the government to vaccinate children Due to increasing evidence of their role in the transmission of the virus, Australia currently records about 3,000 cases in children under the age of 10.

According to information from federal regulators (Australia’s Department of Child Education and Care Quality), 146 day care centers are “due to imminent risks to children caused by public health emergencies such as pandemics and / or. Local health authorities temporarily closed at their direction. “

Closed centers are primarily in New South Wales, with nearly 100 closed centers, including six in Dubbo, while 28 in Victoria and 19 in ACT are also closed due to health concerns.

The Federal Department of Education, Skills and Employment did not answer a series of questions about outbreaks in day care centers, saying that most of the closures addressed direct or suspicious Covid risks.

On Wednesday, Dr. Kelly Chant, New South Wales Chief Health Officer, said there were concerns about an infection in the state’s nursery and kept the child at home unless it was “absolutely necessary.” I urged people to leave.

“”[We’re] We see outbreaks in nursery schools, a feature not seen in previous outbreaks. Delta strains can cause more infections in a childhood environment, “says Chant.

“It’s very clear that what we want from the community is not to send children to childcare unless absolutely necessary. If the child is just working from home, that’s it. It’s not my idea. The reason for doing it. It’s important. “

Professor Alexandra Martiniuk, an epidemiologist at the University of Sydney, said the government should release more information about the incident at the nursery school. She said parents need to be able to assess the risk of sending their children to day care.

“Currently, parents feel that childcare and school are safe and need them, so they are sending their children,” Martiniuk said.

“We need transparency from the government that has the data. It is for families, parents, nursery staff and owners to know how many nurseries are currently closed due to exposure to the Covid case. Only fair. Take care or attend work. “

She also said she needed to know more about infections in a child-rearing environment as the environment is likely to be contagious.

“I think it’s a very dangerous suggestion to have a group of workers and a group of children with all the children who may not have been vaccinated in a room with closed doors and windows. It’s not ideal. If there are cases of Covid, people can get infected with Covid. Delta is very contagious. “

Wednesday, the prime minister Scott MorrisonSaid that the issue of child vaccination was an important issue that the government was assessing.

The Department of Treatment Products has already tentatively approved Pfizer for children aged 12 to 15 years, and the Australian Immunotechnology Advisory Group has announced that children of this age group with underlying illness, as well as the Aboriginal and Torres Straits. We recommend Pfizer to the people of the Islands.

Morrison said Atagi was very advanced in considering vaccines for all children in this age group, while states and territories were discussing the potential of school-based vaccination programs.

“Work on how it can be done is already underway … and that’s my understanding. But as well we’re talking about vaccination of children, so we’re about it. I am very confident about the medical advice I am getting. “

Struggling center

Workers’ childcare spokesperson Amanda Richworth said an emergency closure had come as the sector was addressing feasibility issues as a result of the blockade.

The government has allowed daycare centers to abandon gap payments to parents and collect childcare subsidies, but has not offered additional payments as in the protracted outbreak in Victoria last year.

Labor lawmaker Amanda Rishworth called for more government support for daycare during the pandemic
Labor lawmaker Amanda Rishworth called for more government support for daycare centers during the pandemic. Photo: Lukas Coch / AAP

Mr Richworth said the government’s position meant “there was no certainty in the family and no certainty in the center.”

“There seems to be real inertia from the government, and I’m worried that the family will pay a price as a result of them not treating this sector as a unique sector,” Rishworth said of Guardian Australia. Told to.

Uniting Early Learning, which operates about 60 centers in New South Wales and ACT, said it was losing an estimated $ 120,000 a week after petitioning its family for help on Friday.

The organization is urging families to seek additional assistance from Federal Minister of Education Alan Tudge and NSW Minister of Education Sarah Mitchell.

“”The federal government’s decision to exempt children at home during this period from gap fees is a welcome remedy for families, “said a letter from the organization’s head of early learning, Rod Nadwee Smith. I am.

“If (but) New South Wales or the federal government does not provide this additional funding, our ability to keep our services open is threatened.”

Tudge’s office did not answer questions from Guardian Australia regarding feasibility concerns raised by the sector and referred other questions to the department.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/19/immediate-risk-nearly-150-childcare-s-closed-across-australia-over-covid-threat

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: