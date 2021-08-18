“Immediate Risk”: Covid threats close nearly 150 daycare centers across Australia | Coronavirus

Nearly 150 daycare centers across the country have been closed under emergency measures due to the “imminent risk” to children caused by the outbreak of the delta that struck the country.

The risk that workers will demand more government support to help the childcare sector survive the Covid-19 pandemic, families and centers are “burdened” and the center will be permanently closed. Was closed because it said it was widespread.

Calls are also increasing To outline the schedule for the government to vaccinate children Due to increasing evidence of their role in the transmission of the virus, Australia currently records about 3,000 cases in children under the age of 10.

According to information from federal regulators (Australia’s Department of Child Education and Care Quality), 146 day care centers are “due to imminent risks to children caused by public health emergencies such as pandemics and / or. Local health authorities temporarily closed at their direction. “

Closed centers are primarily in New South Wales, with nearly 100 closed centers, including six in Dubbo, while 28 in Victoria and 19 in ACT are also closed due to health concerns.

The Federal Department of Education, Skills and Employment did not answer a series of questions about outbreaks in day care centers, saying that most of the closures addressed direct or suspicious Covid risks.

On Wednesday, Dr. Kelly Chant, New South Wales Chief Health Officer, said there were concerns about an infection in the state’s nursery and kept the child at home unless it was “absolutely necessary.” I urged people to leave.

“”[We’re] We see outbreaks in nursery schools, a feature not seen in previous outbreaks. Delta strains can cause more infections in a childhood environment, “says Chant.

“It’s very clear that what we want from the community is not to send children to childcare unless absolutely necessary. If the child is just working from home, that’s it. It’s not my idea. The reason for doing it. It’s important. “

Professor Alexandra Martiniuk, an epidemiologist at the University of Sydney, said the government should release more information about the incident at the nursery school. She said parents need to be able to assess the risk of sending their children to day care.

“Currently, parents feel that childcare and school are safe and need them, so they are sending their children,” Martiniuk said.

“We need transparency from the government that has the data. It is for families, parents, nursery staff and owners to know how many nurseries are currently closed due to exposure to the Covid case. Only fair. Take care or attend work. “

She also said she needed to know more about infections in a child-rearing environment as the environment is likely to be contagious.

“I think it’s a very dangerous suggestion to have a group of workers and a group of children with all the children who may not have been vaccinated in a room with closed doors and windows. It’s not ideal. If there are cases of Covid, people can get infected with Covid. Delta is very contagious. “